FAIR HAVEN — Fair Haven set the tone by forging a 13-0 lead by halftime under the Friday night lights of LaPlaca Field in high school football action.
Then, lightning halted the action.
The Slaters and Mount Anthony are planning to resume the game on Saturday at 7 p.m.
“That is the plan. The officials were good with it,” Fair Haven coach Jim Hill said.
When play resumes on Saturday, Mount Anthony will be trailing 13-0 but have the ball on their own 31-yard line.
The Slaters held the Patriots to zero first downs.
“Our defense was swarming,” Hill said.
Max Kyhill had a rushing touchdown for the Slaters and his brother Sam Kyhill added field goals from 22 and 26 yards.
The Slaters are looking to go to 2-0 while the Patriots are hoping to break through for their first win after a season-opening loss to Moriah, New York.
Hill said that if conditions make the field unplayable on Saturday, they will allow the Vermont Principals’ Association tp determine the outcome.
BBA 35, Middlebury 7
MIDDLEBURY — Burr and Burton Academy quarterback Jack McCoy went over the goal line on a sneak as time expired in the first half to give the Bulldogs a 21-7 lead over Middlebury.
The lead grew more comfortable with eight minutes left in the third quarter when McCoy’s 18-yard TD strike made the score 28-7.
McCoy then lofted a 6-yard scoring toss to James Wright to account for the final score of 35-7.
Burr and Burton, 2-0, hosts St. Johnsbury on Sept. 16 at 1 p.m.
Middlebury, 0-1, will look to get back on track on Thursday night when the Tigers host Rutland.
SJA, Colchester, ppd.
COLCHESTER — Weather derailed Friday night’s game between 0-1 St. Johnsbury and 1-0 Colchester. The game was rescheduled for Sunday at 11 a.m.
Brattleboro, MMU ppd.
BRATTLEBORO — Mount Mansfield and Brattleboro had their Friday night football game postponed by weather.
Makeup plans were quickly formulated and MMU will travel back to Brattleboro on Saturday with the kickoff set for 6 p.m.
U-32 13, Spaulding 0
(Suspended)
BARRE — The U-32 Raiders made some explosive plays before Mother Nature had the final say Friday.
A pair of first-half touchdowns gave U-32 the early lead, but the game was eventually postponed due to thunder.
Drew Frostick recovered fumble for the Raiders early in the game and then his team faced a third-and-16 situation offensively. Quarterback Charlie Fitzpatrick was unfazed by the pressure, connecting to Aiden Boyd for a 70-yard scoring play. Boyd sent the extra-point attempt through the uprights for a 7-0 lead with 6:26 left in the first quarter.
A 30-yard punt return gave U-32 a first-and-10 situation from its own 29-yard line with 4:30 left in the first quarter. Boyd plowed into the end zone on a 2-yard rush with 2:49 on the clock and then the Tide blocked the extra-point attempt, leaving the Raiders with a 13-0 cushion.
The Tide defense stopped U-32 on a fourth-down attempt with 8:25 left in the second quarter before things screeched to a halt because of poor weather.
Follow on Twitter: @AAucoin_RH