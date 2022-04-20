Football is six practices into the 16-session spring football season at Castleton University and a known kicker and a windfall at wide receiver are a couple of highlights of the spring season so far.
Rutland High graduate Noah Crossman put 10 of his 13 field goal attempts through the uprights, including one from 40 yards, for Castleton last year and has been impressive in the spring drills, especially for his kickoffs.
Coach Tony Volpone has a kickoff drill where he stations a coach somewhere near the end zone and asks Crossman to kick it to a designated spot at 5 yards to either the right or left of the target.
“He has been spot on,” Volpone said.
The windfall? Leonard Brice is a member of the Castleton basketball team who played football at Hooks High School in Texas, the same school that produced the great running back Billy Sims of Oklahoma and Detroit Lions Fame.
Brice has decided to come out for football to the delight of Volpone.
“It was a wonderful surprise,” Volpone said.
Brice will be a wide receiver for the Spartans.
“He has really shown some explosiveness and fluidity with an ability for yards after the catch,” Volpone said.
Those traits come in a 6-foot-2, 175-pound package.
Spring practice wraps up on May 7 with the combine.
Recruiting continues to go well at Castleton. When it is wrapped up, Volpone expects there will be 40 to 45 players in the newest class. He estimates that would give the Spartans a roster of 115-120 come August which he said “is right about where we want to be.”
The latest wave of recruits includes a quarterback, Jackson Burden from Doherty High School in Massachusetts.
Volpone expects to land one more QB which will give the Spartans five quarterback candidates in camp in August.
“Jackson is a dynamic player who can run and throw,” Volpone said. “He truly is a dual threat and we are very, very excited to land him.”
Joel Davidson is a running back from Grand Oaks High School in Texas, a school that opened in 2018 and only began playing varsity football in 2020.
After watching the film on Davidson, Volpone described him as “an elusive runner, a make-them-miss kid.”
The Spartans have had some good players from the Lone Star State and Volpone said, “It is important to keep the Texas opening in place.”
Davidson might also be prominent in the return game.
A recruit from the nearby Cambridge-Salem program in New York is defensive back Connor Chilson.
“He is a multi-faceted player. He has played on offense, defense and has had a lot of kicking duties,” Volpone said.
Alex Bushee, like Chilson, is a recruit from New York’s Section II area.
“He is a tall, rangy linebacker who can get the jump balls because of his height,” Volpone said.
Isaiah Ouifiero, a linebacker from Oxford Hills, was a finalist for the Fitzpatrick Trophy, an award that goes to the Maine High School Football Player of the Year.
“He is very accomplished. We have been recruiting him for almost a year now,” Volpone said.
Oufiero was a wrecking crew for the Oxford Hills team that made it to the Class A state championship game. He had 61.5 tackles his senior year, five of them for a loss. He also forced five fumbles.
Oufiero was also a productive goal-line runner with seven touchdowns on only 15 carries.
Braden Lankarge is a wide receiver from Nathan Hale-Ray High School in Connecticut. He brings plenty of savvy to that position.
“He is very, very smart on running his routes,” Volpone said. “He has an amazing catch radius.”
Gavin Hartford will be coming from Noble High School in Maine as an offensive lineman. He will be a center who will also get reps at guard.
Julian Chiemingo-Rivera will be arriving at Vermont’s oldest college as an outside linebacker after playing the position at Delran High in New Jersey.
“He is a very passionate player who goes 100 miles an hour. He has a non-stop motor,” Volpone said.
Keith Zobel will be in camp as an offensive lineman from Guilderland High School in New York. He will be working out at center.
The other member of the latest wave of newcomers in linebacker Ashton Szrejna who comes to town by way of Rockville High School in Connecticut.
Rockville High produced the late Gene Pitney who was inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame in 2002 as well as Bill Romanowski, who had a 16-year career in the NFL.
That’s quite a legacy to live up to but Szrejna brings some tools to camp that could help him to make his own mark.
“He comes from a great program in Connecticut and will play lacrosse as well.” Volpone said.
He brings versatility that could enable him to be factor in both run and pass defense.
