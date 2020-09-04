Just how serious is everyone taking this 7-on-7 high school football package we have been dealt? Will radio stations be broadcasting the games even though blocking and tackling are on vacation for a year?
Brattleboro station WTSA will still be calling the action for the Brattleboro Colonels home and away with Hall of Fame broadcaster Tim Johnson describing the play.
Middlebury station WVTK will not only be carrying Tiger football, but before the 7-on-7 games begin, the station will be replaying classics, the best games from the last several years of Middlebury Union High football, on Friday nights.
“We know this is a modified game (It’s touch football with only passing) but we still wanted to do all the games,” WTSA’s Bob Gammon said.
Johnson, a 1974 Brattleboro graduate, has been in the radio business for 37 years. He will be working alone. His sidekick Billy Holiday, will be taking the year off.
“I am looking at doing it myself right now and am trying to add halftime guests,” Johnson said.
There is a lot of momentum for the Brattleboro football program after winning the 2019 Division II state crown but Johnson said WTSA would have done the full slate of 7-on-7 games even without the state title.
He sees a greater need for the games to air this year with the limited number of spectators allowed at the games.
“I like what our coach Chad Pacheco says. ‘If we don’t deal well with adversity, how can we expect the players to,’” Johnson said.
Eric Berry, the Lyndon Institute athletic director and founder of the Northeast Sports Network, said that he knows NSN will still be doing some football games this fall.
“The magnitude of what will be done is not known yet. That decision should be made within a week,” Berry said.
Down on Dorr Drive in Rutland, Catamount Radio is still in the planning stages.
“We don’t have anything on the board yet but we are intending to do some games,” program director Judy Anderson said.
Her station has broadcast mainly Rutland High football in past seasons.
Upper Valley 94.5-FM is changing its format and a decision as to whether the station will carry high school football has not been made yet.
“The fact that it is 7-on-7 will have no bearing on the decision,” said Bill Murphy who had a talk show on the station with Brett Franklin.
The wrinkle for the electronic media this year with football is mid-week games. Whereas we always thought in terms of a “football weekend,” we now have the teams playing twice a week so that each team will have a weekday game as well.
Mid-week games. Touch. Quarterbacks being required to release the ball to beat a clock. It’s a game we hardly recognize.
Unless, we go back to the days when we played in the backyard. Only it is a little difficult to draw the play in the dirt when you are playing on the turf of Rutland’s Alumni Field.
