Former Bellows Falls Union High School athletic director Dan Covell grew up in the New England Small College Athletic Conference. His father Wally Covell was a football and baseball coach at Colby College, giving Dan an opportunity to keep the scorebook in baseball, attend all the football games and make the bus trips.
Wally was a legendary high school and college coach in Maine but little did he know he was putting down the foundation for a book by opening a window for his son to view the NESCAC up close and personal.
Dan Covell’s book “The New England Small College Athletic Conference: A History” has been released and is available online.
One of the objectives of Covell’s book is to show how dramatically the NESCAC has changed from the one he grew up in to the much larger league it is today with Amherst, Bates, Bowdoin, Colby, Connecticut College, Hamilton, Middlebury, Trinity, Tufts, Welsleyan and Williams.
Covell points out that many did not want to welcome Hamilton aboard but the president of the New York State school at the time had connections with administrators at other NESCAC schools.
One thing that surprised Covell in doing his exhaustive research is how much disdain there was among NESCAC administrators for the term “Little Ivy,” a nickname meant to pay tribute to the league’s academics, placing them on par with schools in the Ivy League.
“They didn’t want to be ‘Little anything,’” Covell said.
Covell said that it was Middlebury College that set off an arms race in the NESCAC by building state-of-the-art facilities like Chip Kenyon Arena.
“That upped the ante,” Covell said.
Soon, other NESCAC schools were building plush stadiums, rinks and playing fields.
Colby recently overhauled its facilities, transforming that campus into an athletic marvel that has become the envy of many NCAA Division III schools.
“Middlebury set the tone,” Covell said.
It was in 1994 when Covell read an article on the NESCAC by Duglas Looney titled “Pure and Simple” that he realized just how much the league had changed since he was a 6-year-old in 1969 attending his father’s practices.
He brings to light the history, running from those earliest years to the modern era when NESCAC teams were finally allowed to qualify for the NCAA Division III national tournaments where they have been extremely successful.
The past school year, for example, Middlebury women’s athletes won national titles in field hockey, ice hockey and lacrosse.
NESCAC football teams are still not allowed to advance to the national playoffs once they complete their nine-game regular-season schedule.
Covell writes about Ron Liebowitz’s push for an NCAA Division IV.
“He was very active in promoting that,” Covell said of the Middlebury College president from 2004 through 2015.
“It was kind of a trial balloon but nobody really wanted it.”
Covell left Bellows Falls Union High School in 1994 to go to graduate schoolat the University of Massachusetts in 1994. His undergraduate work was at Bowdoin.
Today, he teaches at Western New England University where he has been since 1999. He teaches in the College of Business for the Sports Management Department and also teaches a graduate class.
The ball will go in the air on Sept. 17 at Amherst College as the Middlebury Panthers open the 2022 season.
The Panthers are Spread Offense happy. Middlebury quarterbacks like McCallum Foote, Donald McKillop, Matt Milano and Jared Lebowitz have splashed their name all over the NESCAC record book with their prolific passing.
Locally, Mount St. Joseph brothers Sean and Mike Keenan have been successful throwing quarterbacks in the league, Sean at Williams and Mike at both Williams and Middlebury.
This aerial attack can serve as an example of the way that the NESCAC has moved into the modern era, giving it a far different look in so many ways from the one a 6-year-old named Dan Covell experienced back in 1969.
Covell brings the NESCAC of old and new to light in a way that few could.
He lived it.
