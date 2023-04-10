It was in the 2019 Little East Conference baseball tournament that Castleton University designated hitter Josh Ferro went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs.
He could always hit and the way he swung the bat was his ticket to signing a contract with the Houston Astros a few days ago.
But it was not the usual path to a minor league contract.
Ferro did not stay at Castleton long. He spent two seasons there before transferring to SUNY Purchase where he graduated in 2021.
Ferro, a Yankee fan, was watching his favorite team play on TV when he saw a commercial promoting a reality TV show called The Tryout.
He said to his father he was going to pursue it, one last road leading to a dream.
The former Castleton catcher was impressive while hitting the ball at the audition and made it on to the show.
That part of it is no surprise to Castleton coach Ted Shipley.
“He can wow you during batting practice,” Shipley said on Monday when told of Ferro’s signing.
Shipley felt that the catcher’s liability was his throwing and that was also part of The Tryout.
It was a few years ago that he was at Castleton and it is possible that he strengthened his throwing arm or found something with his mechanics.
But there was not a question in Vermont when it came to hitting. He batted .333 with the Spartans in 2019. Among his 18 base hits were a triple and a home run.
When the show The Tryout whittled the finalists to 18, Ferro was among them.
But the switch-hitter finished in second place and returned home thinking that the baseball dream was over.
But about a month after the show, he got a call from the Astros saying that they were going to sign him.
His last season at SUNY Purchase in 2021, Ferro batted. 307 and used his 88 at-bats to drive in 18 runs.
It was also the Astros who made the wonderful symbolic gesture of drafting Lyndon Institute graduate Buddy Lamote in the 40th round.
Lamothe could throw hard and was a red hot prospect while pitching for San Jacinto Junior College in Texas as a reliever. That year he had a 0.86 ERA and struck out 27 batters in 21 innings. The Astros had their eye on him but that summer his baseball playing hopes were ended when he was paralyzed in a swimming accident in the San Marcos River.
The Astros chose him in the draft anyway and had Lamothe and his family as their guests for a game.
Lamothe is still involved with baseball as Lyndon Institute’s pitching coach.
“He is very knowledgeable and the kids really respect him,” Lyndon Athletic Director Eric Berry said.
“They know that pitchers like Roger Clemens and Andy Pettitte have worked with him. He is working to pass on to them what he has learned.”
Lyndon is scheduled to open the season on April 18 at home against Mount Anthony,
