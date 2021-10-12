When Bill Bowes was coaching the Castleton University women’s ice hockey team, he was recruiting an international player by the name of Nicoline Jensen.
It was a long shot, Bowes said. A very long shot.
“Castleton was not very good at the time,” Bowes said.
“Norwich and Elmira were recruiting her. Norwich and Elmira would beat me on kids 100% of the times.”
Not this time.
“I was fortunate to get her,” Bowes said.
“Castleton was the first college I visited when going on my college tour,” Jensen said. “I had some other places, too. I liked Castleton because of its size. It was easy to get around campus and the natural area was beautiful.”
It didn’t hurt that she and her father connected with Bowes in a special way.
“Coach Bowes had a big role in me coming to Castleton. Right when I met him, he made me feel like I had known him for years,” Jensen said. “Such a great person who loves to talk.
“When I visited Castleton, my dad joined me and he loved coach Bowes from the moment we met him.
“Studying over the Atlantic and far away from home, it was important for my parents that I had a person that would look after me and make sure that I was safe. You got that feeling right away with coach Bowes.”
The impact that Jensen made on the ice at Castleton was immediate. She was the ECAC East Rookie of the Year for the 2012-13 season, leading the Spartans with 11 goals. She was also second on the team with 11 assists.
Then during the 2013-14 campaign, Jensen became Castleton’s all-time in assists with 30. She had 15 goals and 19 assists that year.
Bowes was a great admirer of what she accomplished off the ice as well.
Coming over from Denmark, language made for another layer of adjusting to life in a new land.
“Nico did well in school while having to learn the English language. She did both,” Bowes said.
“I had a 3.0 (Grade point average) Club at Castleton and she loved the fact that she was in the 3.0 Club.”
Bowes gives Castleton alpine ski coach Chris Eder a lot of credit for his role in helping get Jensen into the school. Eder also works in admissions.
“Chris took the time to understand the Denmark transcript where a C is actually a B,” Bowes said.
Bowes and Jensen had a great run at Castleton. She and her teammates elevated the program. There was a lot of success on the ice for the team as well as for individuals.
But then University of New Hampshire head coach Hilary Witt wooed Bowes to Durham where he would spend the next seven years on the Wildcats staff before retiring.
He knew that Jensen had been interested in coming to the seacoast campus and he inquired whether the school was still on her radar.
“I told her that there was no right answer here,” Bowes said on the decision of whether to transfer of not. “It was only about what was right for her.”
“She had Division I skills playing in Division III. She was fast, had great hands and great vision. She scored goals. She was one of the top Division III players in the country right away at Castleton,” Bowes said.
“I really think a small school like Castleton helped her to acclimate and learn the English language.”
When Bowes told Witt about Jensen, she told him that she would give her a chance.
That was after her freshman year at Castleton but she still needed to play another year at Castleton before UNH would accept her transcipt.
Then, it was off to UNH.
“It was really hard transferring to UNH. I loved being at Castleton, the best part being my teammates,” Jensen said. “We had a great team with a lot of different personalities which made it fun.
“Since I was little, hockey was everything to me and I’ve always wanted to get better and achieve more, so when I got the possibility of transfer to UNH, it came naturally that it was the thing I needed to do.”
The Sports Administration major fit in there, too. But it was different.
“UNH was a different experience. The school was huge. They had four cafeterias and there were people everywhere,” Jensen said.
“Everything was just bigger. It was a typical American place from a European perspective. It didn’t have the same coziness that Castleton had.
“I still liked UNH. It was really just a different experience from Castleton.”
And there was that familiar face serving as a bridge from Castleton to UNH.
“Transferring to UNH with coach Bowes was great. He was good with making sure I was feeling at home at UNH,” Jensen said. “I am so grateful to have had coach Bowes next to me for my four years of college.
“Being away from home for that long, while studying and living at such a young age in another country is not always easy, so thank you, Bill.”
The transition on the ice to Division I was seamless. Her first year at UNH, Jensen ranked third in goals and third in assists for the Wildcats.
Several years have gone by since she played college hockey, but her run is far from over in the game she loves.
She is in her sixth year of playing professional hockey in Sweden. Last year, her team was the Swedish champions.
She received the accolade of Women’s Player of the Year for Denmark.
“Getting the award meant a lot to me,” Jensen said. “It’s always nice to get recognition for all the hard work you put in. It made me really happy and it also got me more motivated to become even better.”
Now comes the exciting part. There could come a day in a few months where her former Castleton teammates will be watching for her on TV during the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games.
She and her Denmark teammates will be playing in Fussen, Germany in November in an attempt to qualify for the Olympic Games. Denmark will be competing against Germany, Italy and Austria with the trip to the Olympics on the line.
“We have got a good chance of making the Olympics. We have been close many times so I really hope that we get it this time,” Jensen said.
The player Bowes calls Nico would inject that much more interest into the Olympic Games at Spartan Arena and on CU’s campus if she and her teammates make it onto the Olympic stage.
