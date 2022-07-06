Jim Sweeney was once a fixture on the New York Jets offensive line starting in 158 consecutive games at one point of his 16-year NFL career.
Maybe someday, he will be a fixture at the Vermont All-Star Football Camp in Rutland.
Drafted out of Pitt in 1984, Sweeney played with the Jets, Seahawks and Steelers.
Next week, he will make his first appearance as a speaker at the camp at Rutland High’s Alumni Field. It is likely that Wednesday will be the evening he comes to the camp to deliver his insight to the young football players.
“It think we are taking a great step by bringing in people who have played at a high level,” camp proprietor Chris Redding said.
Redding and Sweeney were on the staff last year at the University of Albany and Sweeney lives in nearby Clifton Park, New York.
Sweeney has coaching on his resume since retiring as a player. He has been an assistant at Pitt, Maryland and Duquesne. Other lines on his resume include coaching with the Arizona Cardinals and serving as an offensive consultant for the Arena Football League’s Pittsburgh Power.
Redding said that Sweeney will likely speak for 20 to 30 minutes.
Both new high school head coaches in Rutland County — Otter Valley’s Jordan Tolar and Mill River’s Phil Hall — will be among those on the camp staff as will former University of New Hampshire standout Tucker Peterson who played at Mill River.
After its stop in Rutland, the Vermont All-Star Football Camp shifts to South Burlington.
The speaker there will be former Dartmouth College head coach John Lyons.
Whereas, Sweeney brings a message of the commitment it takes to play at football’s highest level, Lyons comes with a deep knowledge of Vermont. He lived in Norwich and was the Vermont recruiter for the University of New Hampshire, successfully bringing in players from the Green Mountain State who were able to contribute.
He was the main coach during the recruiting process that brought Redding to UNH as a receiver after Redding played at Mount Anthony and Burr and Burton Academy.
“They are two different speakers,” Redding said of Sweeney and Lyons.
John’s daughter Kyle Lyons, a star field hockey player for Hartford High School, arrived on the UNH campus before her father did.
The father-daughter team had a season to remember in 2011. John was on the staff of a UNH football team that finished with a top-10 national ranking and Kyle and her Wildcat field hockey teammates earned the same distinction.
John Lyons is out of football now so that will give him time to makes some visits to Western New England University field hockey games where Kyle enters her fourth season as the head coach.
Then again, John Lyons will never be completely divorced from football. He will bring a ton of energy to South Burlington where he is certain to use examples some of his former Vermont recruits to illustrate the path available to today’s Vermont high school players.
ECFC’S QUESTStephanie Scarpato is the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference’s new commissioner and she is well aware of what needs to be done.
Keystone College and SUNY-Maritime are leaving the league after this season. Their departure would drop the conference to five members — Castleton, Anna Maria, Alfred State, Gallaudet and Dean.
They need to secure another member for the minimum six teams it takes for an NCAA Division III conference to have an automatic qualifier for its champion for the national playoffs.
“Finding a new member and retaining our AQ is the league’s number one priority right now,” Scarpato said. “We are hopeful this can happen as soon as 2023 and optimistic about the prospects of adding at least one member before we would lose our AQ in 2025.”
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
