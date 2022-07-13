You have to be passionate about football to slug it out in the trenches for 16 NFL seasons. You must have a real love of the game to start 158 consecutive games during that long career.
Jim Sweeney, who had that lengthy career with the New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers, was there on Wednesday night to share that passion with the 130 youth and high school football players at the Vermont All-Star Football Camp at Rutland High's Alumni Field.
Sweeney loves teaching the game. He has numerous lines on his coaching resume including with Pitt, Maryland, Duquesne and the Arizona Cardinals.
This fall, he will be working with the tight ends and offensive line at NCAA Division III RPI in Troy, New York.
He said the level of football does not matter.
"The field is still 100 yards long," he said.
"This allows me to keep my hand in it."
Wednesday night was yet another opportunity to teach the game he relishes.
"The message is just about how wonderful this game really is," Sweeney said.
Seeing the little youth players in uniform had to take Sweeney back to the very beginning of his own football journey as a 9-year-old at St. Catherine's in Pittsburgh.
His Pittsburgh roots meant that his grandfather had a special friendship with Steelers owner Art Rooney.
When Sweeney was drafted he received a congratulatory letter from Rooney.
Rooney said in the letter that he was happy that Sweeney was drafted but that he wished it had been by the Steelers.
The letter also contained the message of how special Rooney felt that Sweeney's grandfather was, extolling the virtues of the man.
Springfield High School had an impressive turnout at the camp considering the drive to Rutland takes about an hour. There were 15 from that town, many of them youth players but a few varsity level players as well.
"We are dedicated and we are trying to get better," said Dre Squire, a tackle on the Springfield varsity team.
Squire said he had already gotten a lot out of the camp during the first couple of days.
"My stance is better and I have gotten quicker," Squire said.
Vermont Al-Star Football Camps Executive Director Chris Redding and his father Paul made a pitch for the camp to the coaches attending the Vermont Interscholastic Football League meeting in March at Rutland High.
"You could tell that the coaches really wanted to get the camp back going," Redding said.
They were successful. The players at the camp this year is 130, up from only 50 last summer.
"It's not just the numbers, it's the talent. There is some serious talent here from a lot of different high schools," Fair Haven Union High head coach Jim Hill said. "It's like the good old days.
"Football took a hit from the concussion thing and then COVID. But I think we are on the rebound."
Following the presentation by the Redding duo in March, Springfield High head coach Todd Aiken decided to go back to Springfield and promote the camp for all he was worth. He put information about the camp on Springfield's team pages and used social media to get the word out as well.
Aiken attended the camp as a player at Springfield High.
"I think that it is a great camp. It enriches Vermont football," Aiken said.
The number of players coming up from Springfield each day this week is a testament to dedication and cooperation.
"The parents have been great. They have worked out car pooling among themselves," Aiken said.
One Springfield player not at the camp is sophomore Carson Clark, the likely starter at quarterback. He is committed to playing for the Bellows Falls Post 37 American Legion baseball team.
Clark does work out for football this summer, fine tuning mechanics and throwing to routes.
Clark comes into the season boosted by some varsity experience at the position. The last three or four games, Aiken moved senior Sam Presch from quarterback into the backfield and put Clark at the controls.
After camp concludes on Friday with scrimmages, the Vermont All-Star Football Camp scene shifts to St. Johnsbury Academy for the Passing Academy on Sunday and then goes to South Burlington, Monday through Friday.
NOTES: Mount Anthony coach Chad Gordon pointed out that there is a bumper crop of junior quarterbacks in southern Vermont this season. Gordon has one of them, Tanner Bushee who threw for 17 touchdowns against just three interceptions last season. ... Springfield will scrimmage at Mount Anthony on Sept. 26 and open the season on Sept. 2 at home against Woodstock. ... Redding said that new U-32 coach Kevin Richards has been promoting the camp and will have 15 to 20 Raiders in South Burlington next week.
