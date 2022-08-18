It was September 2010 and the Rutland field hockey team was celebrating a win against rival Fair Haven to get back to the .500 mark. The RHS players, among them Kayla Ploof and Allison Resnick, were surely pleased with the result.
Twelve years later, Ploof and Resnick, both 2011 Rutland High School graduates, will be back in the heat of the Rutland-Fair Haven rivalry, but this time around, instead of wielding sticks, they'll be calling the shots.
After years of being the Raiders' assistant coach, Ploof takes over the head coaching position at Rutland. Ploof sat out last year when she had a baby.
Resnick has been building up the Slaters' field hockey program in recent years and enters her third year at the helm.
"I haven't talked to (Allison) in a while, so when I see her that's going to be great," Ploof said. "It's going to fun. I'm sure we're just going to nag on each other.
"Hopefully, we can combine some stuff and get field hockey back in the Rutland community and get it growing."
"It's always weird stepping back onto the Rutland field, especially not in red," Resnick said. "I feel like I have a home field advantage when I technically don't.
"Going against (former Rutland coach) Karen Poljacik who was a coach when I was there and now to Kayla Ploof who was a teammate, it's all familiar when I go back."
The high school classmates will get their chance to square off twice this season. Rutland hosts Fair Haven on Sept. 16 and the Slaters welcome the Raiders to town on Oct. 10.
The transition into the head coaching role at Rutland has been a pretty seamless one for Ploof, who has coached many of the girls on her roster from a younger age.
"I coached a lot of them since they were really little. Some of the seniors came up through the youth program when I was in charge of it," Ploof said. "It's nice to see them come up all the way through."
Ploof said she had about 26 girls trying out on Thursday. The Raiders had an early-morning session and an afternoon session.
"I'm hoping to raise those numbers up a bit more and get involved in the community," Ploof said.
Rutland lost a handful of seniors, but has a solid base to lead the charge this season. Goalie Emma Cosgrove has plenty of experience and there's lots of talented returners around her.
Rutland has some scrimmages lined up. The Raiders will take part in the Burr and Burton Academy play day next Saturday and scrimmages Otter Valley on Aug. 30.
"It's going to be busy," Ploof said.
Resnick is starting to become a fan of the rain.
Last year, Fair Haven had its first practice in the rain and the Slaters ended up having one of their most successful seasons in many years. It rained once again for Fair Haven's first practice on Thursday.
"I think it's a good sign," Resnick joked.
Roster numbers didn't work in the Slaters' favor last year. There were many games where Fair Haven had just one sub.
This year is looking like a similar story when it comes to turnout. Resnick said there was 12 girls out for the team on Thursday.
Fair Haven has a handful of freshman joining the fold, but it lost a few girls to graduation and another to Granville, New York when the player moved.
With the low numbers, Resnick stressed on Thursday the importance of fundamentals and fitness. Those two things will pick the Slaters up in tough moments.
"If you have the fitness and you have the fundamentals, everything else will all into place with time and practice," Resnick said. "When you get tired, that's when things start falling apart, so if we focus hard on making sure those fundamentals are strong and secure, even if we get tired, we're not getting sloppy."
The middle schoolers got moved to the high school building this year, which is a good sign for the Fair Haven field hockey team that doesn't have a feeder program.
Resnick is hoping to get a middle school program going and have some seventh and eighth graders join in on some practices. Those things will surely help a numbers issue that has hit the program in recent years.
"The only time they're playing 11-vs-11 is during a game, so it makes it hard to practice who you're with on the field," Resnick said about the struggle of low numbers.
Last year as a big turning point in the Fair Haven program. Whether it was their upset win against eventual-state champion Windsor or their first playoff win in 14 years, it was a special season for the navy blue and white. The team is hoping to build on that standard.
"The returners are intent on trying to get back to the semis and even trying to get to the championship. We hear we get to take a premier bus if we get to the championship," Resnick said.
"We had a great turnout for pick-up over the summer. That has a lot to do with how well we did last season. The girls are inspired and they want to keep doing better. Where we're starting today is greater than where we started last year."
Fair Haven will also be heading to the BBA play day next Saturday. The Slaters open the regular season on Sept. 3 at Woodstock.
The third Rutland County field hockey team Otter Valley got its season going with an afternoon practice on Thursday.
The Otters are coming off a great season, where they finished 11-3-1. Winning seasons like that have become commonplace for Otter Valley in recent memory. Their last season with a losing record was all the way back in 2006.
The Otters are looking to test themselves ahead of their season opener on Sept. 3 at Brattleboro. Otter Valley is at Mount Abraham for a play day that includes the four-time defending Division II state champion Eagles on Aug. 27. They also have the scrimmage Rutland on Aug. 30.
