Slow starts haven't been costly to U-32's football season but this isn't the week to be following that pattern.
U-32 travels to Brattleboro on Friday night for a game between Division II contenders and the Raiders will see what coaches with first-hand knowledge have been saying about the division's newest team.
"I haven't seen a quarterback like that in 25 years," says Bellows Falls coach Bob Lockerby of Brattleboro's Tyler Millerick. "He can throw, he can run, he has an incredible view of the field. He has more than one speed when he runs ... and he's smart."
Lockerby's Terriers were run over by the Colonels 49-26 in Week 1 and U-32, which needed a 28-point second half to separate from Mill River last week, would rather not be forced into repeating that feat.
That's one of two big D-II matchups in Week 3. The other has Lockerby's Terriers visiting longtime rival Fair Haven on Friday.
But back to new rivalries created when Brattleboro dipped to Division II and brought along with it one of the division's best players.
"I've known this was coming and when I saw they were in Division II, I was like, 'oh boy,'" Lockerby said.
You can't not have seen Millerick playing some kind of ball somewhere in the last three years. He's been the Colonels' starter for three seasons and despite a rather smallish physical stature, the senior fireball also excels at basketball and baseball.
He's a good passer and has the quickness and instincts to turn a blown-up play into a big gainer with his feet.
It could be an old-fashioned shootout at Natowich Field between teams that have combined to score more than 200 points already. Both are 2-0 in a tough division where front-runners will be jockeying for prime playoff position.
"This week there's a lot on the line for us but we're trying to approach it with, 'It's our next game and our next game is our most important game,'" said U-32 coach Brian Divelbliss.
In other Friday games, 1-1 BFA-St. Albans is at 1-1 Essex, 2-0 Burr and Burton visits 2-0 Colchester, 0-2 Rice visits 2-0 Middlebury, 0-2 South Burlington/Burlington travels to 1-1 Rutland, 1-1 Otter Valley is at 1-1 Mount Abraham, 1-1 Mount Anthony visits 1-1 North Country and 1-1 Oxbow is at 0-2 Woodstock.
On Saturday, it's 1-1 CVU at 2-0 St. Johnsbury, 1-1 Hartford at 0-2 Mount Mansfield, 0-2 Spaulding at 1-1 Lyndon, 0-2 Milton at 2-0 BFA-Fairfax, 2-0 Springfield at 0-2 Windsor and 1-1 Poultney at 0-2 Mill River (2 p.m.).
Divelbliss, who has a stable of good running backs and a quarterback who has already had 100-yard passing and rushing games, says the Raiders can compete against the Colonels. The question is, how will they go about it?
One school of thought is to win the battle of possession, a much easier way of defending the Colonels attack than lining up on defense.
"That would be one way to look at it," Divelbliss said. "They definitely have some impressive weapons on offense."
As do the Raiders, with a backfield that has Nathan LaRosa at quarterback and Skyler Flood, Anthony Engelhard and Andrew Trottier among its ballcarriers.
"I think we have a really good ball team," Divelbliss said. "We don't have captains. We need an entire team of leaders and the kids are responding to that."
U-32 scored 60 points against North Country in the opener but trailed early against a physical Mill River team and led just 21-14 at halftime last week.
"We're still figuring out how to get the machine going the entire game. It just comes down to saying to the guys, 'You know what? We've got to start executing,'" Divelbliss said.
Fair Haven and Bellows Falls are 1-1, both having followed poor openers with impressive bounce-back wins (BF 35-14 over Mount Anthony and Fair Haven 36-0 over Lyndon).
Fair Haven has a new quarterback and new coach but Lockerby still expects the ball to be in the air a lot, particularly since Evan Reed has targets like Aubrey Ramey and Andrew Lanthier.
"They're going to be good," Lockerby said. "Don't let anybody fool you on that. They're going to hit you right in the face and spread the ball around. They've got a lot of weapons and they've got speed."
Dylan Lee and Kohlby Murray are both tough and quick as the new Slaters ball carriers.
BF always looks to control the clock with its ground game and has veteran quarterback Griff Waryas and Jed Lober, Jeb Monier, Harrison Gleim and Jack Burke as principle pieces.
Both teams are always excited for this game but Lockerby cautions his Terriers that the season is a marathon, not a sprint.
"Hey, it's only Week 3," he said. "We're just trying to get better every week."
