CASTLETON — Castleton University’s Elise Magro was hotter than a pistol (23 points) on Monday night but the Smith College women’s basketball team had more guns than a re-enactment at nearby Hubbardton Battlefield.
The Pioneers, ranked No. 23 nationally in Division III, had four players in double figures led by Bobi Mack’s 17 points, during their 78-57 victory over Castleton in Glenbrook Gym.
The Pioneers had the Spartans buried early, carving out a 30-8 lead after the first quarter. They went to halftime leading 45-23.
It was the season opener for Smith and drops the Spartans to 1-1.
“They have that dribble-drive offense, are well coached and obviously number 14 (Magro) is a great player,” Smith coach Lynn Hersey said.
Kelly Vuz, the graduate student and transfer from Lycoming College had 11 points for Castleton and Jordan Levesque joined them in a double figures with 10.
The Pioneers made it all the way to the Sweet 16 in 2019-20 before the rest of the tournament was wiped out by COVID. The Pioneers return all five starters from that team.
“We are a long way from where that team was,” Hersey said. “We saw some glimpses of that tonight but we have a lot of work to do.”
Castleton coach Tim Barrett now gets his team ready for The Spartan Classic this week. Castleton will play Maine-Farmington on Saturday and Thomas College on Sunday.
Olivia Perry led the Spartans in rebounds with seven and played solidly defensively with a blocked shot and a steal. Perry has 15 rebounds through the first two games.
Smith’s Katelyn Pickuna had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
NOTES: Smith head coach Jen MacAulay was the captain of the 2000-01 University of Vermont team. ... Smith’s senior forward Kyra Rideout played her prep basketball at Vermont Academy. ... Castleton’s Ryleigh Coloutti earned the Little East Rookie of the Week accolade for her performance against Norwich in her collegiate debut. Coloutti had 14 points to go with three rebounds and a couple of steals against the Cadets. ... Levesque’s aunt is Nicole Levesque who starred at Mount Anthony and Wake Forest before going on to play in the WNBA for the Charlotte Sting. Jordan’s father Dave Levesque was a standout basketball player at Plymouth State.
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
