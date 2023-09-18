The Vermont State University Castleton athletic department enshrined four new members into its Hall of Fame on Saturday in a ceremony held in the 1787 Room of the Castleton Campus Center.
Men’s basketball alumnus Rich Reilly was the first of the group to be inducted, followed by women’s volleyball alumna Jamie Lemieux Durkee. The 1963 men’s soccer NAIA Co-Champions received a special recognition in the middle of the ceremony to honor the 60th Anniversary of their magical season. Stuart Stefan, a men’s hockey alumnus, was also inducted, and baseball alumnus Ryan Zielinski closed out the program as the fourth member of the class.
Richard Reilly
Reilly came to Castleton from Manassas, Virginia, and made his presence known quickly for the Castleton men’s basketball program. He appeared in 27 games as a freshman, averaging 11 points, 4.2 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game. His sophomore year, he upped his scoring and assist numbers significantly, averaging 18.2 points per game along with 5.6 assists per game. His assist totals ranked him 25th in the nation in assists per game, and he landed Second Team All-Conference honors from the North Atlantic Conference.
As a junior, Reilly contributed 15.9 points and 6.0 assists per night, earning him Honorable Mention All-NAC accolades and a top-15 ranking nationally in assists per game. His senior year saw him register a career-high 6.2 assists per game—12th-best in the nation—while scoring 13.3 points per outing. He was named Second Team All-NAC in his final season.
Reilly graduated as Castleton’s all-time leader in assists with 551, holding the record by a wide margin. He also ranked fifth all-time in scoring at his time of graduation with 1,466 points and was fifth in three-pointers made with 180. A lockdown defender as well, his 191 career steals place him fourth all-time in program history.
Jamie Lemieux Durkee
A native of Fort Edward, New York, Lemieux Durkee made an immediate impact on a fledgling Castleton volleyball program. She arrived on campus in the program’s second season in 2006 and helped boost the team’s win total in her first year as a Spartan. She logged 228 kills and 133 blocks as a freshman and brought home North Atlantic Conference Honorable Mention and Team MVP honors individually. Her 1.56 blocks per set ranked 14th nationally and her 75 aces were among the nation’s leaders. She followed up as a sophomore with 170 kills and 68 aces, finishing sixth nationally with 1.13 aces per set to land NAC All-Conference Honorable Mention and Team MVP accolades once more.
As a junior, she racked up 195 kills and 73 aces, finishing fifth in the nation in aces per set with 1.06. Her efforts as a junior landed her First Team All-NAC accolades and her third consecutive Team MVP award. She saved her best for last, setting the program single-season record that still stands at the time of induction with 276 kills and led the nation with 1.15 aces per set. She landed First Team All-NAC honors once more, and collected Team MVP honors for the fourth year in a row. Lemieux wrapped up her career with a program-record 875 kills, 299 aces and 295 total blocks—marks that all remain records at the time of induction.
Stuart Stefan
An elite Junior hockey player before arriving on Castleton’s campus in 2007, Stefan was a mainstay in the Spartan lineup from the very beginning and blazed the trail for those that would come after him. He finished his career as the all-time leading goal scorer for Castleton with 54 goals, a record that still stands at the time of induction. His 23 power play goals also remain a program record to this day. He was second all-time in total points at his time of graduation with 110, a number that ranks him fourth all-time at the time of induction.
A durable player who earned playing time from the first day, Stefan appeared in 103 games—one game shy of the program record when he graduated and two games shy of the current program record. He posted 26 points in his rookie season on 11 goals and 15 assists before following up with eight goals and seven assists for 15 points as a sophomore. He bounced back with 16 goals and eight assists for 24 points in his junior season before posting an impressive 45 points on 19 goals and 26 assists in his final season to earn First Team All-ECAC East, First Team All-New England and Third Team AHCA All-America honors.
His 19 goals that season set a new program record which has since been surpassed, but he still ranks No. 2 in single-season goals (19), points (45) and power-play goals (11) from his impressive campaign during the 2010-11 season.
Ryan Zielinski
A native of Schenectady, New York, Zielinski was a star from the start for the Castleton baseball program, hitting a home run in his first collegiate plate appearance—a sign of what was to come over the next four years. He finished his freshman campaign with team-leading marks in numerous offensive categories: six home runs, 50 RBIs, 54 runs, 108 total bases, 74 hits and a .529 slugging percentage. His .363 average ranked second on the team that season, and his overall performance landed him NEAC East Rookie of the Year and Second Team All-Conference accolades along with Second Team All-New England Honors from the ECAC and Third Team All-New England honors from the NEIBA. Zielinski hit a team-best three home runs and drove in 35 runs as a sophomore.
His junior season saw more accolades roll in as he batted an impressive .371 with 63 hits, 15 doubles, 45 RBIs and a .524 slugging percentage. His performance landed NEAC East Player of the Year honors, First Team All-Conference and Second Team All-New England accolades. As a senior, Zielinski racked up 51 hits for a .333 average with 11 doubles and 21 RBIs to claim First Team All-NAC honors. He was also a menace on the basepaths, stealing 58 bases in his career.
During his time at Castleton, the Spartans won two conference championships and picked up three wins in the NCAA Tournament. Arguably the greatest player in program history, Zielinski graduated as Castleton’s all-time leader in hits (227), runs scored (161), RBIs (151), walks (86), extra-base hits (67) and doubles (48). He also appeared in a program-record 180 games and had an all-time high 669 career at-bats.