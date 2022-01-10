Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Bitterly cold. Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low near -5F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Bitterly cold. Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low near -5F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.