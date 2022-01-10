NORTH CLARENDON — No matter the result of Monday night's game between Mill River and Mount Anthony, one team was going to come out with something they hadn't felt this season, the elation of victory.
It was MAU who got off the winless schneid and had the happy bus ride back down Route 7 with a 57-39 win against the Minutemen at Dean Houghton Gymnasium.
Monday's game was played a lot closer than the score may look. For most of the night, MAU's lead was sitting around three points or less.
The fourth quarter is where the Patriots truly flexed their Division I muscles.
MAU went into a full-court press with a four-point lead in the early stages of the fourth and Mill River struggled to adjust.
Turnovers started to rack up, and with the Patriots finding a groove offensively, it was lights out for the Minutemen. MAU went on an 18-0 run that effectively put the game away and secured its first victory.
"The full-court press really turned things around a little bit," said Patriots coach Larry Andrews. "We were guarding our people tighter than we had. They're starting to figure some things out and getting more confident. We needed this win."
Mill River coach Jake Tanner, in his first season on the sidelines in North Clarendon, is in building mode for the Minutemen program. Sure, the fourth quarter got away from Mill River, but it's a learning experience for his team.
"We're trying to build a program step by step by step," Tanner said. "The full-court press, we had something on and we were ready to run it, but it's just that little bit of sped-up pace that we're not used to.
"We're ready for it next time. We've seen it now and we'll see it again."
The Minutemen were in the midst of arguably their best effort of the season, before the game got away from them.
Mill River scored the game's first four points and was constantly battling back when it looked like MAU might break the game open.
The Patriots went on a 9-0 run early in the second quarter, but the Minutemen responded with a 6-0 run of their own to cut MAU's lead to one.
Out of the half, the Patriots scored the first four points to open up a seven-point lead, but Mill River came back to cut the lead to one again.
"We played a great game for three quarters," Tanner said.
Malori Carlson was a force for the Minutemen with 12 points and 13 rebounds. She had a big presence in the first quarter, showing off nifty post moves to get multiple baskets.
Carlson's fourth foul, a charging call in the early stages of the third quarter, kept her out for much of the frame, but she came back and avoided picking up her fifth and final foul in the fourth quarter.
"(Malori) had a lot of rebounds, specifically defensive rebounds," Tanner said.
Karina Mozzer and Olivia Haley had eight points apiece for Mill River and Cheyenne Hoyle had six points.
One thing Tanner noted that the Minutemen need to do better moving forward is avoiding the amount of turnovers they had in Monday's game. Five different MAU players had multiple steals, led by Madi Moore's four.
Moore had a breakout game offensively for the MAU, scoring 19 points. Just a freshman, Moore is finding her way and growing at the varsity level.
The Patriots got plenty of contribution from the underclassmen on their roster. Sophomore Taeya Guetti and freshman Grace McQueeney both kept possessions alive with their work on the offensive boards.
It wasn't long ago when the likes of Grace Mahar and Cat Worthington were leading MAU to a Southern Vermont League championship and a few years before that the Patriots were in the Division I state semifinals.
But this is a different era. It's an era where the MAU has taken plenty of lumps, but is aiming to build back up to its past glory.
"Our young girls are coming along. They were playing eighth-grade last year and here they are playing Division I basketball," Andrews said.
"Our whole junior varsity team, all 11 of them are freshman. The older kids are coming around too. We have a good future."
Behind Moore's 19, senior Keely Greene had 13 points and junior Madisyn Crossman had seven for MAU
The Patriots (1-5) will have a big SVL test on Thursday, playing at Rutland at 6:30 p.m. Mill River (0-7) hosts Poultney on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
