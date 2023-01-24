Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Cloudy with snow developing during the afternoon. High 33F. SE winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will mix with and change to rain overnight. Low near 30F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.