SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield boys basketball team came back from 10 points down to start the forth quarter, as Tanner Gintof capped things scoring the last five points of the game in a thrilling 55-54 Cosmos win over Windsor.
In a game of point swings, it was the Yellow Jackets who took over the game in the third quarter with a 10-0 run as three pointers rained down from all over.
Maison Fortin, Rodger Petermann and Corey Lockwood couldn’t miss as Windsor dropped in 21 points to take a 48-38 lead entering the final quarter.
Springfield would answer back to open the final eight minutes with a 6-0 run compliments of Carson Clark, Gintof and Brody Perham to slice the Jack lead to 48-44 early.
“Out game plan was to stay close then go into a box and one in the final quarter on Fortin,” said Springfield coach Kraig Harlow.
Luke Stocker was the chosen one to guard Fortin in that crucial quarter.
“I had lots of help, Maison is so good but as a team we did a good job limiting him to good open looks” said Stocker.
With Springfield’s defense limiting Fortin to six points over the last eight minutes and Petermann on the bench after picking up his 4th foul, the Cosmos began to find their game.
“We were like water, always moving and never standing still,” said Gintof.
A nifty spin move by Perham started an 8-2 Springfield run that ended with Gintoff scoring the game winner. Gintof made a strong baseline move for a hoop to cut the lead to 54-52 then he tied things with a turn around jumper in the lane, 54-54.
After a bang-bang play and a loose ball, the pumpkin ended up in Gintof’s hands and he was fouled with 6.7 seconds left. The senior drained the first one but the second rolled off the rim and Windsor took control and a quick timeout with 1.2 seconds showing.
Everyone in the gym knew the ball would end up with Fortin, which it did, along with three Cosmos surrounding the all-state senior preventing him from getting a shot off from half court giving Springfield it’s second win in their last three games.
Gintof led Springfield with 24 points while James Gultekin and Perham each finished with 10 points.
Fortin led all scorers with 28 points, including five 3-pointers and Petermann ended the night with 19 points.
Windsor (3-8) hosts Stevens on Saturday at 2:30 while Springfield (3-7) is at Woodstock on Thursday.
