BRANDON — The Burr and Burton boys basketball team woke up just in time.
After three quarters of being outplayed by Otter Valley, the Bulldogs bounced back with a dominant fourth to pull out a 56-50 win.
The Otters looked primed to pull off the upset of D-I BBA when they took a 12-point lead into the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs flipped the script real quick and erased the Otter Valley lead within minutes.
BBA ramped up its defensive effort and the Otters couldn't handle the pressure, coughing up 11 turnovers in the fourth quarter alone.
Bulldogs guards Tommy Baker and Dom DeRita gave Otter Valley players little room to breathe when they took the ball up court.
Both guards had four steals.
Otter Valley isn't rich with guards who can handle the ball and the Bulldogs exploited that throughout the fourth quarter.
"We had a great three quarters, but defensively in the fourth, (BBA) upped its defensive intensity and we crumbled to the pressure," said Otters coach Mike Stark. "They started to face-guard my point guard, Cole Letourneau."
The same plays where Otter Valley would get a key rebound in the first three quarters, BBA was coming away with those boards late in the contest.
With center River DeFelice dealing with an arm injury suffered in the first half, Bulldogs forward Madox Mathews came down with many rebounds to keep momentum on the BBA side. Mathews finished with 11 rebounds.
DeRita stepped up in a huge way, scoring 10 of his game-high 20 points in the fourth.
The first half of Monday's contest was airtight. Neither team created much separation, with the biggest advantage being Otter Valley up five points midway through the second quarter.
The third quarter was where the Otters took control of play. With the opening minutes mirroring the close nature of the first half, Otter Valley dominated the final stretch of the quarter with a 10-0 run.
Lane Eddy seemed to come up with every rebound during that stretch and the Bulldogs didn't have much of an answer for him. The lanky junior pulled down 15 rebounds, with most coming in the first three quarters.
"Lane Eddy was a beast down there," Stark said. "He finished (baskets) today too. He was getting lay-ups and that's what we've needed him to do all season."
Eddy had eight points to go along with his dominance on the glass.
While the end of Monday's game was ugly for the Otters, the first three quarters showed their potential.
"It's been a rough season for us, but we've been making strides," Stark said. "(BBA) is a D-I team that plays a tougher schedule than we play and we had them for three quarters."
Dylan Gaboriault led the Otters with 14 points, while Julian Lopez had 10.
Time is running out on Otter Valley to clinch a Division II playoff spot. The top 16 teams of the 19-team division will qualify and the Otters are sitting in the 18th spot..
The Otters have a pair of winnable games coming up in Mount St. Joseph Tuesday night and Springfield on Saturday.
Those games act as the bread to the patty that is Fair Haven on Thursday, but Stark is confident in his guys to pull out some late-season magic.
"This one would have been a huge one because it would have been five index points," Stark said. "If we come out with this intensity against MSJ, we should be alright."
BBA improved to 6-12.
