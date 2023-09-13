One of sports’ great spectacles will unfold from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1 in Rome when the Ryder Cup is played on Marco Simone Golf & Country Club.
It is an event packed with history and drama. It is the entrée of the season for many a golf fan.
Rutland’s Braedon Fox has already had the appetizer and it was delicious. The PGA flew Fox to Rome to photograph the United States Ryder Cup team’s practice round recently.
“It was the experience of a lifetime,” Fox said.
The biennial event pits top golfers in the U.S. against the cream of Europe.
Marco Simone was redesigned in 2018. The thrust of the redesign was creating a course specifically with the drama of match play in mind.
Fox has been involved in the golf industry since graduating from Florida Golf Coast University.
His passion for golf is rivaled by his passion for photography and combining the two makes for a dream job.
He is the Communications Director for the Vermont Golf Association. The VGA’s office is in Shelburne but Fox primarily works remotely from his Rutland home and travels to VGA events around the state.
When offered the chance to go to the Ryder Cup practice in Rome, it did not take him long to accept the offer.
“I had done some digital work for the PGA and when I was asked to go to Rome I jumped at it,” Fox said.
Ryder Cup title sponsor BMW will make use of his photography from Italy as will the PGA in promoting the Ryder Cup on social media.
What brands Fox as a photographer performing at the level to merit that type of assignment?
“I think what sets me apart is that I know the game,” Fox said. “I am a PGA member and I have had a golf club in my hand since I was 5 years old. I know the game of golf.
“It helps me to understand the angles I need to be at and for getting a shot in the bunker where the person’s face is in the frame.”
One of Fox’s favorite moments from his recent trip to Rome was having the luxury of being alone at the top of the grandstand, that will soon be filled with fans, and capturing the mystique of Marco Simone Golf & Country Club’s first tee.
Fox moved back to Vermont from Chicago in the summer of 2022. It all brings back plenty of memories including from the days when he was a member of the Proctor High School golf team.
Playing a lot of golf, working for the VGA and getting a glamour gig like the one he just finished with the Ryder Cup team makes for a full and fun life.
While the golf season begins to yield to colder weather, Fox said he is already looking forward to everything that 2024 will bring for the sport. That includes the PGA Championship beginning on May 13 in Louisville, Kentucky at Valhalla Golf Club.