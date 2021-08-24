Braedon Fox was a typical Proctor High School student, growing up with a love of soccer.
He played in the 2012 state championship game as a freshman when John Connell scored three goals, including the golden goal in overtime, to beat Twin Valley 4-3. He also played in the 2015 state title game as a senior when the Phantoms defeated Arlington on penalty kicks.
“Soccer was a great experience,” Fox said.
Equally important to him is golf. His grandfather’s farm’s property line abuts Proctor-Pittsford Country Club. Fox embraces the game.
He grew up playing a lot of golf, much of it with his uncle Chad Fox.
He treasures the memories of working in the summers at Proctor-Pittsford CC with his good friend Nick Ojala.
“One of the best memories I had of growing up was working with Nick at Proctor-Pittsford,” Fox said.
Fox left for Florida Gulf Coast University after graduating in a Proctor High School class of 18 students.
He was preparing for a career in golf and had the good fortune at FGCU to be mentored by Justin DeFont, someone Fox regards as “one of the best mentors I ever had.”
Today, Fox is the Assistant Golf Professional at Butterfield Country Club in Oak Brook, Illinois.
“It is one of the nicest courses in the country,” Fox said.
He enjoys playing golf and teaching the game.
But this assistant golf professional is stamped with a unique hobby that he has been able to blend into his work in the golf industry. He has become an artist behind he lens.
“My first year at Florida Gulf Coast, I bought my first camera and I just started taking pictures around campus,” Fox said. “I really grew into it and started looking at other photographers’ styles.”
He never took a photography course at Florida Gulf Coast or anywhere else. He is self-taught.
He has worked at courses in Pennsylvania, Florida and at Quechee in Vermont.
“Everywhere I have been has been a beautiful place,” Fox said.
He has worked hard to capture that beauty with his camera.
He has also taken photos of merchandise to help the club sell its golf products.
“I figured I could make myself more valuable in the workplace with my photography,” Fox said.
Asked to choose a favorite photo he has snapped, Fox said he can’t do it.
“They are all unique,” he said.
“I like different aspects of each photo I take. I am probably one of my biggest critics. I pick apart every photo that I take.
“I am still trying to take the perfect photo.”
This week he will fly back to the area late Friday night, and rekindle some memories by playing golf at Proctor-Pittsford with former Proctor High soccer teammates Ojala and Reid Farley, a Proctor goalkeeper.
“Reid is trying to take golf a little more seriously,” Fox said.
Ojala is back on the Castleton University men’s golf team after a year’s hiatus.
Earlier in the week, Fox was at Butterfield Country Club coordinating an alumni reunion for the Chicago Blackhawks.
Maybe there were Blackhawks there from the 2010 Stanley Cup championship team.
Fox could have told them about a couple of overtime championship experiences of his own.
Probably he was too consumed with capturing the aura of one of the NHL’s most storied franchises through the lens.
Braedon Fox has found a way to combine his passions.
