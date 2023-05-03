J ake Eaton was such a prolific quarterback at Rutland High before enjoying a Hall of Fame career at the University of Maine, you sometimes forget just how good he was in the other sports.
He is Rutland High’s all-time leading scorer in basketball with 1,582 points from 1996 through 1999.
He was a terrific baseball player who took his senior season off from the diamond to prepare for his first preseason camp at Maine. He still says his biggest regret is not playing baseball that spring.
He was a driven athlete with a love of competing.
He was able to transfer that passion to his players while coaching boys varsity basketball at Proctor High. It was one of the reasons he won five state crowns at the helm of the Phantoms in only seven years.
After the Phantoms rallied from seven points down with 40 seconds remaining to win a state title game against Sharon Academy, Curtis Tomlinson was asked about the improbable comeback.
His answer was that coach Eaton would never let the players stop believing that they could win. Dave Fredrickson’s Mount Anthony boys basketball teams also collected state titles — eight of them including five in a row.
Before Eaton and Fredrickson were inducted into the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday, they were at the Rutland Library on Tuesday for a presentation in the Fox Room.
There, Frederickson voiced his opinion that the 3-point field goal, which came into being in 1987 for the high school game, had ruined the game.
He felt it had taken away the importance of inside play.
He also called himself “a dictator” in determining who was allowed to shoot the ball from beyond the 3-point arc on his MAU teams. If you were not on that very small list, you had better not jack up a shot from beyond the stripe.
Fredrickson compared it to choosing your best foul shooter to shoot technical fouls.
Fredrickson’s teams at Arlington and Mount Anthony won 505 games, his teams won 18 league titles and appeared in the Final Four 17 years.
It has often been said that Eaton had the goods to play at a national FBS power like Ohio State or Michigan if he were not hurt in the recruiting process by the stigma attached to Vermont high school football.
When that was mentioned at the panel discussion in Rutland, Eaton said he was confident that he could have played at that level but was also very happy with where he landed at Maine.
He led the Black Bears to two Atlantic 10 Conference championships and threw for 58 touchdowns during a Hall of Fame career.
He and Fredrickson have not only piled up state championships, they have collected Hall of Fame accolades.
Eaton is in the Vermont Principals’ Association Hall of Fame, Maine’s Athletic Hall of Fame and now the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame.
Fredrickson’s list: The New England Basketball Hall of Fame, the VPA Hall of Fame, the Vermont Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame and now the latest one he added on Saturday.
Eaton can still shoot the basketball. He sometimes puts on a show in Proctor’s Almo Buggiani Gym, swishing baskets one after another from way beyond the 3-point line.
He would have been on Fredrickson’s very small circle of those allowed to shoot the 3-pointer.
THE FIRST ONE
Proctor High’s girls basketball player Melissa Barker is credited with having made the first 3-point field goal in a Vermont varsity game.
That is because the tournament that Proctor appeared in back then at Mount Abraham was held around Thanksgiving time, making it an early tip-off to the season.
ANDY AND ERK
A somber moment at Saturday’s Vermont Sports Hall of Fame ceremony had to be the presentation of Andy Gardiner’s award.
He died the same week of the ceremony of cancer at the age of 72.
Some days you just don’t forget and I still remember how I learned that this gifted writer from the Burlington Free Press had moved to USA Today.
I was in the office of the Eagle Times office in Claremont, New Hampshire when I opened up USA Today and saw a story on Erk Russell written by Andy Gardiner.
Russell was a great football coach at Georgia Southern University and Gardiner had captured his spirit and everything else surrounding the very successful Georgia Southern football program.
Whenever I ran into Gardiner after that — usually at Middlebury College — I would address him as Erk Russell just as a way of letting him know I had not forgotten that article.
Russell was retired but spoke to the Georgia Southern players one September day in 2006. He died the next day at age 80.
Russell got to do something he loved on the eve of his death and Gardiner was presented his award in his home a few days before he died as it was known he would not be able to make it to the ceremony.
I have been told he was touched by the gesture and that his eyes conveyed his appreciation.
