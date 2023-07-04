PITTSFORD — The past and future of the Proctor High School girls soccer dynasty met on Thursday at Taranovich Field.
Co-head coaches Scott French and Chris Hughes, who resigned after last season, met with new coach Gary Hodder.
Hodder made it clear that there will be some differences. He comes from the United Kingdom and brings his own tactics and philosophy to a program that will be gunning for its 13th consecutive appearance in the state championship game.
Yet, the more they talked, they discovered that their philosophy was strikingly similar on what they regarded to be the most important items.
Hughes and French care greatly about the program. They still live in Proctor, French about a 5-minute stroll to Taranovich Field, Hughes even closer to the high school.
“We love these kids like they are our own kids,” French said.
“We’ve seen them grow up,” Hughes said.
French and Hughes are still very invested in the program.
“We just wanted a good coach to be brought in here,” French said.
After the trio met at Taranovich and had a lengthy conversation, Hughes and French were convinced that Proctor Athletic Director Jake Eaton has landed that coach.
“Being from the UK, I will be bringing something different organizing wise,” Hodder said.
It is a new experience for Hodder. He took over a boys soccer program at Mount St. Joseph and a field hockey team at Otter Valley years before he returned to the United Kingdom. Those teams were at rock bottom when he inherited them.
This is quite the opposite scenario as he inherits a program with a winning tradition.
“I may go backward before I go forward,” Hodder said.
“I am very strong on team ethic. I don’t have favorites.”
Hodder turned around the OV field hockey program and the MSJ boys soccer program and, obviously had a good time in doing so while embracing the Rutland County area’s lifestyle.
“I really enjoyed it,” Hodder said.
The Phantoms won’t be running a lot of laps. Hodder is not big on running only for conditioning. He wants all the running to be done with a ball in play. He is about game situations. He is about getting in your cardio and ball touches at the same time.
“They do more running than they know,” Hodder said.
French gave Hodder their game tactic in a nutshell: “We were physical and played with lots of pressure, end line to end line.”
Hodder likes the 4-4-2 alignment and the the Hughes-French tandem embraced the 3-5-2.
Hodder also has an open mind and will tailor the formations to the personnel.
The personnel? Hodder met with the players after his exchange with French and Hughes on Thursday. Only six showed up.
Hodder was not alarmed. It is summer and some are apt to be out of town. He also believes others might be reluctant until they find out more about the new coach and what he brings to the program.
Among the six that did show up were the two leading returning goal scorers, Izzy Greb and Emma Palmer.
French and Hughes combined to coach eight of those consecutive 12 state title game appearances.
Another layer that made this dynastic run even more enjoyable for them was doing it with family. French had two daughters for much of it — goalkeeper Madison French and Laci French. Hughes had nieces Abigail Jean McKearin and her sister Maggie McKearin, both 100-goal scorers. Abigail is Vermont’s all-time career leader for boys and girls with 168 goals.
But really, French and Hughes regard all of the players as one big extended family which is why they will still attend games and be rooting for the Phantoms.
“Chris is a Phantom by blood and I am a born-in Phantom,” French said.
That first practice in August might be difficult although French and Hughes were both convinced that this was the right time to step away. It was a decision they had discussed with great care.
“We loved to come to practice each day,” French said.
The more French and Hughes compared notes with Hodder, the more they seemed convinced that the program was in good hands.
The most important characteristic they shared was a strong belief that the game should be fun for the players.
“Why do it if they are not having fun. We want the kids with a smile on their face,” French said.
“For some kids, this will be their only team experience. They aren’t going on to play in college.”
Hodder was in complete agreement. He wants to win but fervidly believes what they put into achieving that objective should be fun.
French also embraces the concept that every player is important.
“We had a philosophy where the weakest skilled players are just as important as the stud,” he said.
Again, Hodder is in a agreement.
“I like to give all the players specific roles,” he said.
“From what I am hearing, we have a lot of the same views about kids,” French said to Hodder.
Hughes and French also gave Hodder some ideas about lining up scrimmages, pointing them in the direction of Mill River Union High coach Sean Bendig as well as a few others.
The Hodder era begins on Sept. 2 at Taranovich Field against Mount St. Joseph in the Jimmy T Showcase.
That event is a tripleheader played each season in honor of 1969 Proctor High graduate Jimmy Taranovich. It is comprised of two boys soccer game and the girls contest.
Jimmy Taranovich wore the maroon and white and then watched his son Josh, a 2010 graduate, play for the Phantoms.
Jimmy died in a motorcycle accident shortly after Josh’s graduation.
The Taranovich family story is a slice of Proctor’s lush soccer history — one that includes 19 state championships on the boys side and 10 for the girls.
It is a history that Gary Hodder will get to know well as he tries to add even more luster to it.