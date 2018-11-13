KILLINGTON — Monday night’s snowstorm added to the excitement in the air at Killington Resort, which will host World Cup downhill racing Nov. 24-25.
Last year, crowd favorite Mikaela Shiffrin thrilled more than 34,000 fans by winning the slalom and placing second in the giant slalom at the Killington Cup. The Burke Mountain Academy graduate is expected to be a front-runner again following a successful Winter Olympics in South Korea, where she won one gold and one sliver medal.
The anticipation surrounding this year’s World Cup races in Vermont reached a fever pitch a few weeks ago when the snow guns roared to life. Killington began receiving snow cover on Oct. 16., with snowmaking crews building stockpiles on North Ridge trails, which will be open to the public, and on the Superstar trail, which will host the World Cup event.
The resort opened to season pass holders on Oct. 19, marking the earliest opening in the East, and the following day members of the public were able to ski or ride. Killington has dedicated a snowmaking team to specifically build the race venue where the women’s slalom and giant slalom races will take place.
Killington’s snowmaking system has the ability to run 240 snow guns at one time, covering 80 acres with 12 inches of fresh snow in a matter of hours. The combination of snowmaking and grooming allows the mountain to maintain a consistent snow surface regardless of weather conditions.
“Our snowmaking and grooming teams are the best in the business and work around the clock to prepare Killington for the winter season and World Cup on Thanksgiving weekend,” said Mike Solimano, president and general manager of Killington Resort. “We can’t wait for Superstar to play host to top women alpine ski athletes from around the world.”
The inaugural Killington Cup in 2016 drew a then-record 30,000 spectators. Last year’s event brought in more than 34,000 fans to shatter that mark, and organizers expect an even larger turnout this year.
With so many fans packed into the spectator area around the base of Superstar, competitors from around the world remarked about the unprecedented level of cheering and support. Bernadette Schild was last year’s third-place finisher in the slalom, and she couldn’t remember ever being cheered so loudly outside of her home country of Austria. Shiffrin also credited fan support for her victory in the slalom and runner-up finish in the giant slalom.
“I really felt the crowd carry me to the finish,” Shiffrin said. “The fans on the East Coast are the best that I race in front of.”
As thrilling as the racing action will be, fans will have plenty of other entertainment over the weekend as well. Concerts, movie screenings, parades and fireworks are just some of the events scheduled to take place.
“Combining an expanded entertainment lineup with the United States’ premier women’s ski racing event makes for a unique weekend party at Killington for fans of all ages that’s free and open to the public,” said Rob Megnin, director of marketing and sales for Killington Resort.
New this year, Killington will host free concerts each day of the weekend featuring Michael Franti, Paul Oakenfold, KT Tunstall and Guster. Additional entertainment includes the World Cup Festival Village, fireworks, parades and a Friday night bib draw featuring top athletes.
“It’s a fantastic way to kick off ski season and all attendees will be wowed with a weekend of thrilling racing, a top music lineup, and tons of entertainment,” says Herwig Demschar, chair of Killington’s World Cup Local Organizing Committee.
