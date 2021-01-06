The Castleton University men’s basketball team is hoping to climb back up the Little East Conference ladder and the Spartans’ freshmen class could play a role in making that happen.
The Spartans are coming off a 4-21 season and return their three top scorers in Remy Brown, Amadou Diakite and Terrin Roy.
Castleton’s roster lists six first-year players in Michael Eurquhart Jr., Joe Alamprese, Justin Schwarzbeck, Darrell Hardge, Monte McMillan and Jackson Atty.
The Spartans will be a fairly young team once again this year, so these newcomers could see solid minutes in their first year on campus.
“Some of them will have to play because we’re so young,” said Castleton coach Paul Culpo. “This is one the best freshmen classes we’ve had in a while. They’re all quality students and athletes.
“Just out of necessity, they’ll have to cut their teeth on the job. Sometimes kids will surprise you.”
One of the gems of the recruiting class is Eurquhart Jr., a 6-foot-7 forward from Pittsfield, Massachusetts.
He’s the tallest player on the Spartans roster and could be a critical piece in the coming years.
“(Michael) has a big body. He could develop into an All-Conference player down the road,” Culpo said.
Schwarzbeck provides some size at the forward spot as well, standing at 6-foot-4.
The other four freshmen are guards. With the need for consistent play at point guard, one of those guys could find a consistent role.
“Point guard has been a mystery spot for us for a while,” Culpo said.
Two of the freshmen come from New York State’s Capital Region, with Alamprese coming from Columbia High School and Atty from Fonda-Fultonville.
With Division I programs like Siena and University of Albany to Division II schools like Saint Rose to Division III schools like Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, among others, there are plenty of teams close to home for many of those athletes.
Getting commitments from a pair of talented athletes from that area was a major boon for Culpo’s club.
“It’s such a great area for basketball. It can be difficult to get kids to come from that area,” Culpo said. “We’re happy to get them on our team.”
Atty is the all-time leading scorer at Fonda-Fultonville.
Castleton recently got back to practicing and looks forward to the 10-game abbreviated conference slate.
Culpo hopes the new class makes a difference.
“Freshmen will be freshmen, so it can change from day to day,” Culpo said. “The kids have been great. They’ve had to be disciplined and had to miss out on a lot. We don’t want to jinx it, but the kids have been really enthusiastic in practice.”
Castleton opens at UMass Dartmouth on Jan. 23. Tip-off time has yet to be determined.
LEC teams play each participating team twice, once at home and once on the road. Outside of CU and UMD, Keene State, Eastern Connecticut, Rhode Island College and Plymouth State will be playing on the men’s side.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
ECSU women out
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. — Citing the on-going health risks surrounding COVID-19, the Eastern Connecticut State University women’s basketball team voted to forego its 2020-21 season, as announced by Director of Athletics Lori Runksmeier.
Eastern becomes the fourth Little East Conference women’s basketball team to opt out of the season, joining the University of Massachusetts Boston, University of Southern Maine and Western Connecticut State University.
Castleton is one of five schools still planning to play its 2020-21 season, with games beginning on Jan. 23.
The Eastern men resumed team practice Jan. 3 and are scheduled to play a 10-ten-game LEC regular-season schedule beginning Jan. 23 at Plymouth State, with an LEC tournament involving the top four teams March 3 and March 6.
