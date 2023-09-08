CANTON, N.Y. — The Norwich University football team could not keep its halftime lead and fell 14-7 to St. Lawrence University on Friday night.
Norwich got in front early in the second quarter on a 1-yard touchdown plunge by Ryan O’Keefe and Zach Buchy tacked on the PAT that enabled the Cadets to take a 7-0 lead into halftime.
But the second half belonged to St. Lawrence and when William Murray scored from four yards out it gave the Saints a 14-7 lead.
The Cadets had several players stand out in the defensive battle. Imari Hilton led the defensive unit with 10 tackles. Jeremy Henault had eight stops and Simon Tarask seven for Norwich.
Norwich takes an 0-2 record to state rival Vermont State University Castleton on Sept. 16 in the Battle for the Bucket.
BOYS SOCCER
Cosmos, GM ppd.
CHESTER — The Springfield and Green Mountain boys soccer teams were on the field for pregame warm-ups when the thunder hit.
They tried to wait it out but it became apparent there was no chance of playing on Friday and no makeup date has been set yet.
The Cosmos host Twin Valley on Monday in what is now their season opener but 0-1 Green Mountain must wait until Friday to play when it hosts Otter Valley.
The Leland & Gray boys soccer game at Bellows Falls was also a casualty of the weather.
There was some boys soccer action on Friday. Mount Mansfield blanked CVU 2-0 and Woodstock trimmed White River Valley 5-2.
Essex, Rutland, ppd.
ESSEX — The Rutland boys soccer team was unable to play its game against Essex in the Jay Brady Tournament on Friday due to inclement weather.
A makeup date is yet to be determined.
RHS will play its second round game on Saturday at 5 p.m. against Mount Mansfield.
Arlington 3, WR 0
(Suspended)
ARLINGTON — West Rutland was behind Arlington 3-0 Friday night in boys soccer action when the game was halted about 30 minutes into the first half by weather.
“We waited around for about an hour,” Westside coach Dillon Zaengle said.
Zaengle was not certain if the game will be picked up from the point of suspension or start anew.
“We gave up an own goal about 14 minutes in which was disheartening because we had been dominating until then,” Zaengle said.
Zaengle liked the way his young Golden Horde played, noting they launched five shots in the first 15 minutes.
West Rutland hosts Otter Valley on Monday and the Eagles host Proctor on Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCER
OV, Proctor ppd.
LUDLOW — Both the Otter Valley and Proctor girls soccer teams arrived at Ludlow’s Dorsey Park to play in the Invitational hosted by Green Mountain Union High School but never got to play the game.
The contest was postponed by weather and will be played on Saturday at Dorsey Park at 6 p.m. followed by the other first round game between Leland & Gray and Green Mountain.
The Otters will take a 1-0 record into the game against 0-1 Proctor.