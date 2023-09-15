The Rutland field hockey team converted an early goal off a corner play and goalie Emma Cosgrove and her defense made it stand in a 1-0 victory over Otter Valley on Friday.
Ryleigh Hughes took the penalty corner, Sofia Wolfe earned an assist with a shot that Arikka Patorti tipped into the goal.
“It was a textbook corner play,” RHS coach Kayla Battles said.
Otter Valley threatened plenty.
“Otter Valley had some breakaways. They were knocking at the door,” Battles said.
Cosgrove with defensive mates like Emily Sunderland, Elle Molalley and Margo Thompson kept OV’s energized attack off the scoreboard.
Battles also credited Sophia Ellison’s aggressiveness for being a big piece of the victory.
The victory gives Rutland a 2-2 record going into Monday’s home game against Bellows Falls. Otter Valley (1-2) is at Windsor on Saturday.
FIELD HOCKEY
BBA 3, St. Johnsbury 1
ST. JOHNSBURY — The Burr and Burton Academy field hockey team pushed out to a three-goal lead and bested St. Johnsbury 3-1 Friday afternoon.
Piper Morgan scored in the first quarter off an assist from Kate Andres. Morgan scored once again in the third quarter, assisted by Mai-Liis Edwards. Edwards went on to score the final BBA goal five minutes later.
The Hilltoppers scored their lone goal with four seconds left with Meredith Ray scoring on an assist from Molly Kimber.
Samara Rutledge made eight saves for SJA. Emily Abbott had two saves for the Bulldogs and Marley Clark saw time in goal as well.
BBA (2-0-1) has its home opener on Wednesday against D-II rival Otter Valley.
GIRLS SOCCER
MMU 6, Rutland 0
JERICHO — The Mount Mansfield girls soccer team cruised to a 6-0 win against a young Rutland squad Friday afternoon.
Estelle First had two goals for MMU. Piper Krull and Finley Barker both had a goal and an assist. Eva DeJong and Sofia Randall both scored once.
Rutland (0-5) is at Mount Abraham on Tuesday.
Fair Haven 3, MAU 1
BENNINGTON — The Fair Haven girls soccer team knocked off Division I Mount Anthony 3-1 on the campus of the former Southern Vermont College.
All three of the Slaters’ goals came in the first half with Maddy Perry scoring twice and Ayame Merkel once. Lily Briggs and Elizabeth Love both had an assist.
“We had some great passing and were connecting well today,” said FHU coach Teri Perry. “We had an edge with our speed up top.”
Kate Hadwen had a big penalty kick save in the win. Rowie Rella-Neill buried MAU’s lone goal.
Coach Perry lauded the effort of Patriots second half goalkeeper Claire Rivers, who didn’t allow a goal.
Fair Haven (4-0) hosts rival Hartford on Wednesday.
Proctor 5, TV 0
PITTSFORD — The Proctor girls soccer team broke through for its first win (1-2) on Friday with a 5-0 victory over Twin Valley.
Isabell Greb had two goals and Emma Palmer, Makayla French and Rowan Dean also knocked in goals. It was Dean’s first varsity goal.
“The kids were very excited for Rowan,” Proctor coach Gary Hodder said.
Palmer scored her goal by bending her corner kick directly into the net.
French scored her goal via one of Palmer’s corner kicks.
“We work on corner kicks a lot so that was nice to see,” Hodder said.
Cadence Goodwin earned the shutout.
The Phantoms will try for another victory on Saturday in the consolation game of the Josh Cole Tournament in Ludlow in a rematch of the 2022 state championship game with Leland & Gray.
In other Friday girls soccer action, it was White River Valley 6, Bellows Falls 1; Woodstock 2, Windsor 1; Milton 3, BFA-St. Albans 1; Montpelier 7, Lamoille 3 and Essex and Burr and Burton Academy battled to a 1-1 tie.
Arlington 2, Poultney 0
ARLINGTON — The Poultney and girls soccer team were locked in a scoreless tie with about 15 minutes remaining but the Eagles found the net twice down the stretch to beat Poultney 2-0.
Sidney Herrington and Julie Papa knocked in the goals.
“Kenzie played a great game,” Poultney coach Hannah Latulippe said of her goalkeeper Kenzie Ezzo.
“It was an evenly played game. I was very pleased with the girls’ effort. It was the best I have seen them play all season.”
The Blue Devils will try to rebound from the loss on Monday when they host Proctor.
L&G 5, Springfield 0
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield girls soccer team was shorthanded for its game against Leland & Gray, falling 5-0 Friday afternoon.
The Rebels led 4-0 at the half.
Arianna Beamon shined defensively for the Cosmos. Kymber Considine was moved into the back in the second half and played a major defensive role.
Ella Donahue played well offensively, but couldn’t put one in the back of the net.
Springfield (1-2) is at rival Green Mountain on Monday.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Castleton 3, Skidmore 0
CASTLETON — Emily Harris continued her torrid scoring spree on Friday night by knocking in two goals in Vermont State University Castleton’s 3-0 victory over Skidmore.
Harris also assisted on Emily Downing’s score.
The victory raised the Spartans’ record to 4-1 and the Thoroughbreds fell to 2-2.
VTSU Castleton hosts Bridgewater State on Sunday at noon.
Bridgewater brings a 2-2-1 record to town and is coming off a 5-0 pasting of Anna Maria.