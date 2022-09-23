MANCHESTER — The Rutland boys soccer team took on Burr and Burton Academy at the picturesque Applejack Stadium, earning a 2-1 win against the Bulldogs.
The win was the first of the season for RHS.
Eli Rosi scored the two Rutland goals, both coming on penalty kicks. BBA's lone goal came from Andrew Claire.
Colin Rider played in goal for RHS, making 12 saves.
Rutland (1-5) is at Woodstock on Wednesday.
FIELD HOCKEY
BBA 2, Rutland 0
MANCHESTER — The Burr and Burton Academy field hockey team blanked rival Rutland Friday afternoon at Taylor Field.
The game went into halftime scoreless, but BBA broke the tie with a Katie Crabtree goal set up by Kaelin Downey off a penalty corner.
Downey set up the Bulldogs' second and final goal, which was scored by Piper Morgan.
Rutland goalie Emma Cosgrove had 11 saves.
BBA outshot RHS 13-0 and had 12 penalty corners to Rutland's one.
Bulldogs coach Barb Miceli lauded the play of Qwynn Humphrey, Kate Andres and Alex Faucher.
Rutland (0-5-1) hosts BBA (4-2) on Wednesday.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
CU 3, Eastern Conn 0
CASTLETON — The Castleton University field hockey team remains undefeated Little East Conference play, beating Eastern Connecticut 3-0 Friday night at Dave Wolk Stadium.
The Spartans opened the scoring with two goals in the first quarter.
Amelie Steinel scored off an assist by Haley Corlew and Madelyn Cote and Corlew scored off an assist by Emily Harris.
Castleton added on another goal in the second quarter with Harris scoring on an assist by Fair Haven alumna Theresa Culpo. It was Harris' team-heading 12th of the year.
Hannah Frittenberg made seven saves in the win for CU. Eastern's Sarah Gallagher had six stops.
The Spartans (5-3) have won three straight games. CU is at Skidmore College on Tuesday.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Castleton drops two
CASTLETON — The Castleton University dropped a pair of matches on Friday at Glenbrook Gymnasium.
The more competitive of the two was the matinee against Rhode Island College that RIC won 3-2.
Castleton took two of the first three sets, but the Anchorwomen won the last two sets to take the match.
Hailey Martinovich led CU with 12 kills in the opener and Vanessa LeBrun had 11 kills. Maddie Delsignore had a great match with 31 assists and 20 digs.
Rhiannon Hodovanec paced RIC with 20 kills.
In the nightcap, Castleton fell in straight sets to Fisher College.
The most competitive of the sets was the second, which Fisher won 28-26.
Martinovich had nine kills for the Spartans. Macy Barnes led the Anchorwomen with 16 kills.
Castleton (3-8) is at rival Norwich on Tuesday.
