The racing season at Devil’s Bowl Speedway is close at hand. The Spring National ushers in the 2023 season on March 17-18.
Oops, sorry. That was mean. It was only meant to titillate the senses for those warm nights, brilliant sunsets and spectacular dirt racing at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in West Haven.
The opener on March 17 is at the Devil’s Bowl Speedway located in Mesquite, Texas.
The opener at Devil’s Bowl, Vermont style? Track owner Mike Bruno said he is working on those details right now and more information should be coming around Feb. 1.
It should be an exciting season at Devil’s Bowl where Middlebury’s Todd Stone will not be back to defend his title in the Sportsman Modified Division leaving that crown up for grabs with a large contingent of talented drivers chasing it.
Mesquite is frequently referred to as the Rodeo Capital of Texas. But there is a different kind of horsepower where the Dallas suburb’s dirt track has a slogan “Where Fast is Fun.”
Fast is also the word at Devil’s Bowl in West Haven which builds itself as New England’s Fastest Dirt Track.
A bonus is that the fans are looking west toward the Adirondacks and treated to magnificent sunsets during the evening races.
Devil’s Bowl Speedway, Vermont style: “New England’s Fastest Dirt Track Where the Sunsets are Free.”
CROWLEY’S BACKThe Crowley Brothers Memorial Road Race returns on Sunday, June 11 and runners are ready for it like never before. We have been without the race, one of Rutland County’s greatest traditions, for the past three years, due to COVID concerns.
If Proctor’s Gannon McKearin chooses to run, he will be going after his sixth consecutive 10-K title.
Proctor’s Mike Canty has the unofficial record for competing in the most Crowley events.
“I’d like to run again this year,” Canty said when told the race was finally back.
He said this will be his 32nd or 33rd Crowley as a runner.
HOUSE OF OVERTIMEHere is one incredible statistic: The last four varsity/JV basketball games played in Otter Valley’s House of Noise have been overtime games.
It began on Saturday when the Otter Valley girls JV team lost 38-34 in overtime.
The Otters then won the varsity girls basketball game in overtime against Vergennes.
The large crowd was back packing the House of Noise on Monday to see the Otters sweep Windsor, both games going into overtime.
The Otter Valley girls basketball team hosts Hartford on Friday and Brattleboro enters the House of Overtime on Saturday for a boys game.
You just must might get a little extra for your money.
