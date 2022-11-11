Tim Hagerty walked into the Price Chopper in St. Johnsbury and picked up a copy of the Times Argus. He spied the headline announcing the news of a new summer collegiate baseball team coming to Montpelier.
He could not have been more excited than if he had just hit a game-winning home run or pitched a no-hitter.
I said, ‘I have to get this job,’” he recalled.
The job was the play-by-play radio voice for this new team and he did get it. He called the games over Montpelier radio station WSNO for the Mountaineers during that first season back in 2003.
Today, Hagerty is the voice of the San Diego Padres’ Class AAA El Paso Chihuahuas, describing the action over radio station KROD.
He held the same position when the team was in Tucson. When they moved to El Paso after the 2013 season, Hagerty went with them.
Hagerty’s appetite for sports journalism was whet during his high school days in Massachusetts. The school had a broadcast program and Hagerty knew that is was something he wanted to pursue.
He heard that Lyndon State (now NVU-Lyndon) had a good broadcasting major and so it was off to Vermont.
He graduated from Lyndon State in 2004 and while he was there he got a great education outside of the classroom as well. Bruce James got him broadcast gigs at WSTJ calling high school football and basketball games. He would make $50 a game.
Hagerty loved the feel of Vermont and the small communities.
“I can still picture the Danville High School gym,” he said, calling it a piece of Americana.
The Danville girls basketball team won the state championship in 2003, beating Wilmington 53-50. That allowed Hagerty to call the game at the storied Barre Auditorium, a venue he considers to be a Vermont treasure.
He also cherishes memories of meeting other Vermont sportscasters, mentioning the names of Jack Healey, Rich Haskell and George Commo.
Once at an American Legion baseball game in South Royalton, there was a deer delay. The game was held up for about 10 minutes until base umpire Steve Marro was finally able to chase the animal into the woods.
Hagerty can top that one. He mentions a wild bull delay at a minor league game in Austin, Texas in his new book “Tales from the Dugout: 1,001 Humorous, Inspirational and Wild Anecdotes from Minor League Baseball.”
“I really love baseball history,” said Hagerty who has penned stories in on baseball in publications like The Sporting News and Baseball Digest.
Naturally, one of the stories in the book comes out of Vermont. It involves a Vermont Expos’ losing streak.
General Manager C.J. Knudsen vowed to sleep in the dugout until the Montreal affiliate finally ended the lengthy losing skein. Soon, other members of the staff joined him and there were interns sleeping on the dugout roof.
Hagerty also used the book to chronicle the day in 2018 when the Vermont Lake Monsters played for a day as the Vermont Maple Kings with uniforms designed for the occasion.
Hagerty still bursts with Vermont pride and he saw it as an opportunity to educate people about Vermont being the state that produces the most maple syrup.
“Neither my wife or my son knew that,” Hagerty said.
His book is available for pre-order on Amazon.
The Padres play a game in El Paso each year during spring training. Hagerty calls the game on the radio, Don Orsillo on television.
“Don Orsillo is the most down-to-earth guy. He has been a big help to me,” Hagerty said.
Hagerty knows he is on the rung of the ladder just below the major leagues, but does not appear to be consumed by the idea of making it to the big time.
“I think every Triple A announcer wants to get a major league opportunity,” he said.
“But the fan support here in El Paso is so strong. The nearest major league team is five hours away in Phoenix and the people here are all about their team.
“I think I have the best Triple A job that there is.”
He and his family have also become very fond of El Paso.
But just as fond are the memories from back in Vermont that put down the foundation for this dream job.
“When I tell people about Montpelier drawing 2,000 fans each game, they are amazed that a place that size can have that many fans,” Hagerty said.
Hagerty knew Brian Gallagher, still the general manager of the Mountaineers, from Lyndon State and sent him a tape that he made of doing play-by-play of a game in the Cape Cod League. Hagerty broadcast a few Cape games expressly to have a tape for this purpose.
“I probably called the Mountaineers more than they wanted me to. I was persistent,” Hagerty said.
“As a graduate of Lyndon State College in 1991, I knew they had a good reputation in the areas of broadcasting,” Gallagher said.
“When Tim contacted me about our broadcaster position, it was a no brainer to hire him after hearing rave reviews from his references.
“He came in and did a great job for us in 2003 and was named one of the two all-star broadcasters that year.”
Gallagher appreciated Hagerty’s love of the game and depth of knowledge for its history.
He said that added a dimension to his broadcasts that made him interesting to listen to for his audience.
“I remember that he took the time to get to know the players and had great insight to share with fans during the broadcast,” Gallagher said.
“It has been fun following his career and keeping in touch with him over the last 20 years.
“It is so hard to break into MLB as once broadcasters get the job, they often stay for a career. I hope Tim gets a shot to move up to that level.”
When he did get the Mountaineers position, he was so excited about the upcoming season that he drove from the Northeast Kingdom over to the ballpark in Montpelier numerous times that winter to drink in the atmosphere.
His enthusiasm for baseball and the broadcast booth has not dimmed since.
When the Chihuahuas open the 2023 season against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, an Astros affiliate, Tim Hagerty will have that same 5-year-old-on-Christmas-morning excitement that he brought to the gem of a ballpark back in Montpelier in 2003.
