The name change of Castleton University to Vermont State University and the new accompanying logo created a firestorm on social media.
The logo might have caused more of a flap than the name change but using social media as a gauge, nobody likes either one.
Some of the posts were stronger than others, calling for alumni to stop donating to the school.
Others said they will continue to support the school but still registered their disdain for the name change. Jim Snarski said he will continue his alumni donation because Castleton is the only state university that has a football program.
Football is an important part of the fabric of Castleton. The game day atmosphere is one of the best in Division III beginning with the vibrant tailgate scene before the game to the players interlocking arms and singing the school song with the fans after the game.
People derided the logo as being amateurish, more than one person describing it as a broken paper clip.
When the Castleton Spartan logo was redesigned, it was sent back to the artist several times until it was exactly what the athletic department and the students were looking for.
"The first one was too much like a cartoon and we told them we did not want that. Then, they sent a more military looking one and we said no, and asked them if they could combine the two and that is when we ended up with the logo we wanted," Castleton University Athletic Director Deanna Tyson said.
I wonder if that much time and care went into the creation of the Vermont State University logo.
Tyson said Castleton, as well as NVU-Johnson, NVU-Lyndon and Vermont Tech, will be retaining their school colors and mascots.
"After two years it will be reevaluated," she said.
A complete rebranding of all schools could cost $5 to $6 million, she said.
It is interesting that the uproar of the logo and name change came from Castleton alumni and fans and very little from those at the other schools.
Castleton has built a brand that students, alumni and fans are passionate about and that passion showed through on social media.
Castleton head football coach Tony Volpone has frequently told the story of the first time he observed the Castleton game-day experience. It was as an assistant football coach at Endicott College that Volpone got his introduction to the venue.
He saw the atmosphere first hand that day and told himself that if the head coaching job ever surfaced there, he would be applying for it.
The next year, Volpone became Castleton's head football coach.
The name change and logo came about because of the merger of the four schools into Vermont State University.
There have been numerous name changes in Castleton's history.
But this one is different. It is being lumped in with other schools searching for their own identity.
The passion among Castleton students and alumni this week was something to behold. It is great to see that love for CU even if it is precipitated by something that has provoked people's ire.
