MANCHESTER — There are tough losses and excruciating losses in soccer. File the Vermont Fusion's 1-0 loss to Clarkstown in Sunday's Women's Premier Soccer League game in the 'excruciating' category.
Clarkstown came to Applejack Stadium with only 11 players and the Fusion had a man-advantage for well over than half the game as the result of an injury.
Vermont created some outstanding scoring chances but could never get one past Clarkstown goalkeeper Kayla Bower.
But at the 77:00 juncture, Niamh Healy scored for the New York State team on a hard, low shot that crossed the goal line just inside the far post.
"I knew all we needed was one chance and it happened to be me," said Healy who plays for the University of Scranton.
Clarkstown coach Danny Samimi knew his players had to conserve energy and play intelligently as the result of being a player down.
"We had to make sure that we didn't chase the game," he said.
"That is the best team in the league," Fusion coach John O'Connor said of Clarkstown.
The victory kept Clarkstown unbeaten at 8-0-2.
The Fusion falls to 4-2-3 and O'Connor said the Vermont team is still mathematically alive for a playoff spot.
O'Connor was effusive is in his praise for Vermont State University-Castleton player Rachel Medina who had to step in and play extra minutes due to an injury.
"She played awesome," O'Connor said.
Vermont had numerous scoring chances and one came early on a tremendous effort by Manchester's Grace Pinkus. She made a diving attempt for a header in the box and missed it by only inches.
Shortly after the injury, Clarkstown had its own golden scoring chance but Fusion goalie Erin Murphy (University of Vermont) thwarted it with an outstanding diving deflection for a corner kick.
Another of the Fusion's better scoring threats materialized when Kyra Russman-Araya set up the University of Mississippi's Blessing Kingsley with a nice touch into the box. Blessing blasted the ball, her volley missing by inches.
O'Connor said the odds of a team winning with 10 players is not as unusual as many would believe.
"You think it might be 90% but it happens far more often than you would think," O'Connor said.
O'Connor told the players in the post game huddle that the goal was on him. He pointed to his chest while saying that it was his fault for playing a player out of position.
The 11-player Clarkstown squad had some chances while still fresh in the opening minutes but a stout Fusion defense deterred them. There was not only Murphy's save by a couple of outstanding clears after winning balls by Olivia White.
If the trip to Roger Williams University on Saturday is still a meaningful game with a playoff spot attached to it, that will spice up the regular-season finale against the Rhode Island Rogues.
Being able to play for something in your last game means you have had a pretty darn good summer.