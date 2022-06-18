MANCHESTER — Vermont Fusion General Manager Chris Chapdelaine was not a happy man on Saturday night at Applejack Stadium. The Fox Soccer Academy team that was to have been the Fusion’s opponent that night forfeited the game.
Chapdelaine said he discovered there would be no game at 3:30 p.m. on a call from the league office. The game was scheduled for 7 p.m.
This was going to be the year’s biggest crowd with hundreds of soccer families in the Manchester area due to the Green Mountain Challenge Soccer Tournament.
“I had already pre-sold 600 tickets and I have to refund all of them,” Chapdelaine said.
Coach John O’Connor and his Fusion players held an intrasquad scrimmage with 35-minute halves as a replacement for the game.
Chapdelaine said the Fox Soccer Academy gave a shortage of players as the reason for the forfeit. He also said the Women’s Premier Soccer League will fine the team $2,000.
“This makes the league look terrible,” Chapdelaine said.
“The league is mad,” O’Connor said.
Chapdelaine said Applejack Stadium was already fully set up for the game prior to getting the phone call.
The forfeit bumps the Fusion’s record to 4-1.
The officials scheduled for the WPSL game worked the instrasquad game.
“It’s very sad,” said Fusion player Olivia White, a former Otter Valley player now playing for the University of Vermont.
Still, White had a wide smile while passing the ball around with her teammates prior to the intrasquad session. This is her first year with the Fusion and it has exceeded her expectations.
“I love it,” White said.
The Fusion’s Riley Nichols (Mill River Union High and Castleton University) said not having the game was disappointing but that the team was making the most out of the evening.
Sisters Hannah and Grace Pinkus would have been playing in front of an enormous crowd in their hometown.
“We are just going to try to make the most of it,” Hannah said.
She has been a mainstay on the pitch for Colgate University but this fall will be playing for Providence. Grace plays her soccer for the University of Massachusetts.
Playing the scrimmage on a drizzly Saturday night at Applejack Stadium, the Fusion got to work on their game in front of a crowd that O’Connor estimated to be 300 to 400.
“We made lemonade out of lemons,” O’Connor said.
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
