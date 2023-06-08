MANCHESTER — University of Vermont women’s soccer player Olivia White loves playing at Virtue Field. It is a showpiece in the America East Conference, a 2,600-seat stadium with a high quality artificial surface.
White likes her summer soccer home even more. She plays for the Vermont Fusion of the Women’s Premier Soccer League, a tenant of Applejack Stadium, one of the best small stadiums in the Northeast. It boasts a natural grass surface.
“Nothing compares to this, not even Virtue Field,” White said.
“I love playing on grass and this is so well manicured.”
If you listen to White, the Fusion has a lot going for it and a gorgeous stadium is not the only thing.
The coaching staff led by John O’Connor and assistant Amir Pasic is another reason why she came back to play a second summer with the team.
“I love OC. He is a great coach,” White said.
Montpelier’s Melanie Winters who plays at St. Michael’s College during the fall, agrees. The coaching staff is a reason why she decided to return this summer.
“Good coaches are hard to come by. Definitely, the coaching staff here is very good,” Winters said.
There’s another reason that White loves playing for the Fusion. The team name Vermont Fusion with the emphasis on ‘Vermont’ gives her a sense of pride.
“I love repping my state,” White said.
Winters has taken a circuitous route to St. Michael’s and the Fusion.
She played lacrosse and soccer for a year at NCAA Division III SUNY Plattsburgh before she decided she would like to transfer and be closer to Montpelier.
“Transferring is a whole new pressure,” Winters said.
Her new address became St. Michael’s and the Fusion experience happened almost by accident.
“A couple of my friends were playing for the Fusion and they were looking for some more players. I said, ‘Why not,’” Winters said.
The Fusion practices four days a week at Eckhardt Field adjacent to Applejack Stadium. White makes the 45-minute commute to practice from Pittsford but Montpelier is a little far to drive from every day so Winters stays at a house in Manchester where about 10 of the Fusion players live for the summer.
White and Winters appreciate the way the Manchester community embraces the team. The Fusion has had two games and both were played in inclement weather, yet a sizeable crowd gathered under the historic covered grandstand.
Like Winters, White played her high school soccer in Vermont, wearing the blue and white of Otter Valley.
She has a sense of the state’s rhythms.
“Vermont is a slow-paced place,” White said. “But its sports is really growing.
“The Vermont Green (a men’s summer collegiate team) is really good. They sold out their season tickets. It is what Vermont needs.”
The Vermont Green play home games at Virtue Field.
The addition of the Fusion means that White only has to make a 45-minute drive to practices. That seems like going across the street to her.
“I always had to travel three hours to Massachusetts to get quality soccer,” White said.
White will be a senior in the fall at UVM but has two years of soccer eligibility remaining due to the extra year that the NCAA granted due to COVID.
A Health Science major, she will use the extra season to play soccer and pursue her Masters degree.
The Fusion has got out of the gate impressively, going 3-0-1 in the first four games.
Sometimes, it’s not easy for Rylee Nichols not to be a part of it all.
She surveyed the practice from the sideline on Tuesday as the team’s certified athletic trainer.
But she had been on the field for the Fusion for two years and while she loves the new role that keeps her close to the team, that is nothing like being on the field in the middle of the action.
That’s where Nichols was for two years as an offensive threat after graduating from Castleton University fourth all-time in goals scored.
“I do get the itch,” Nichols said as she watched the Fusion players going through a conditioning and agility drill.
The Fusion is ranked No. 3 nationally in the Women’s Premier Soccer League Power Rankings and No. 1 in the East Region.
The Colorado Rapids held the top spot followed by the Fresno Freeze.
The Fusion is unique in that it plays in the small town of Manchester while other WPSL represent larger cities like Charlotte, Cleveland, San Diego and Fresno.
Many wonder how the little town can attract players from all over the country and be so successful.
“Really, they seek us out,” O’Connor said. “I think they look at the WPSL standings and decide they would like to play here.”
And they really do come from far-flung corners of the country and even the world.
There is Alexia Moreira from Jacksonville, Texas who plays at the University of Texas-Tyler. There is Melike Dincel by way of Izmuir, Turkey who plays at LSU-Shreveport. Aki Yuasa is from Munich, Germany and wears the Stanford Cardinals uniform in the fall.
There are many more countries and states represented but you get the idea.
Even O’Connor is somewhat surprised at the way the Fusion have started the season.
“I am a little bit surprised because of the turnover we have had. We have a lot of new kids,” O’Connor said.
“We have a lot of depth this year. Last year we had a lot of talent but not a lot of depth.”
Looking from Eckhardt Field over to Applejack Stadium, only a powerful goalie punt away, the scene is breathtaking. The old-fashioned wooden grandstand with the mountains rising in the background has to provide the top setting in the WPSL.
It truly is Soccer Heaven.