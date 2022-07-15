Four games. That's what stands between the Vermont Fusion women's soccer team and a WPSL championship.
The East regional semifinals are set for Saturday in Trenton, New Jersey. Downtown United Soccer Club and SJEB FC kick off the action at 5:30 p.m., while the Vermont Fusion and Real Central NJ follow in the second game at 8 p.m.
The winners play in the East regional championship game on Sunday with a spot in the national semifinals on the line.
The end goal for those four teams, and the other 12 making up the WPSL tournament, is to be playing on July 24 at 7 p.m. at Neal Patterson Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
The Fusion wrapped up their final training in Vermont Thursday morning before making the trip to the Garden State.
"You could see how excited everyone was in training," said Vermont coach John O'Connor. "For the returners, it's about unfinished business."
The Fusion, who play their home soccer at Applejack Stadium in Manchester, went 6-1-1 in the regular season, notching 19 points to win the Northeastern Conference by four points.
In just the second year of the WPSL program, Vermont has established itself as one of the premier programs in the region.
This year's group has taken on a different feel than last year's bunch. There's a good mix of local talent, along with international standouts.
"It brings a different flavor," O'Connor said. "For those that come from far away, they are living here and working here and are part of the community. Our players know what we expect of them."
The buy-in has been clear from top to bottom in the organization, whether it's the players, O'Connor and his staff, general manager Chris Chapdelaine or the town of Manchester, among others.
O'Connor has learned a bit about the Fusion's opponents this weekend and his message to the club is clear.
"We can compete. You don't want to get too high or two low about your chances to advance," O'Connor said. "Every team is going to be good. There are no regrets no matter how it goes."
Let's take a look at the four teams in the East Regional:
Vermont Fusion
The Vermont Fusion head into the tournament, feeling confident after locking up the Northeastern Conference with a win against the Rhode Island Rogues last weekend.
The 3-0 win was the Fusion's fifth clean sheet of the summer. Defense has been a massive strength for Vermont, who has conceded just four goals. That mark is the second least goals against in the East Region behind Penn Fusion SA.
O'Connor has mentioned the influx of international players stepping up for the Fusion and none have shined brighter than Blessing Kingsley, who hails from Ireland.
Kingsley, a collegiate player at Southern Mississippi, is tied for the team-lead with nine goals.
Burr and Burton Academy alumna Grace Pinkus, who plays at the University of Massachusetts, has been a huge piece to the puzzle as well with nine goals and three assists.
Josie Pecor and Edina Cakic have also been strong goal scorers, among a handful of others.
Cakic is a prolific passer as well with seven assists.
Real Central NJ
Host Real Central NJ has been battle-tested all season long, entering the tournament with a 6-1-1 mark.
The team is also undefeated on home soil, where this regional is set to take place.
New Jersey hasn't been a big goal-scoring team, averaging less than three goals per game, but does have a handful of scoring threats.
Mackenzie Rodrigues, from Rider University, has found the back of the net four times. Kelli Collins has scored three times.
A strength of Real Central NJ has been its ability to come out on top in close matches. Four of its six wins came by one goal.
Downtown United
Offense, offense and more offense. That has been the story of Downtown United Soccer Club's season.
The team, based out of New York City, has scored 49 goals, the best mark in the WPSL.
Downtown's defense has stepped up a ton as of late with three consecutive clean sheets following a 4-4 tie in mid-June.
Bella Sember, a rising sophomore at national power University of North Carolina, has scored 11 goals and dished out an assist for Downtown. Seton Hall's Julia Aronov has eight goals
Downtown has yet to taste defeat, entering the tournament with a 6-0-2 record and the only club in the East regional championship that reached 20 points in the regular season.
SJEB FC
SJEB FC enters the regional tournament with a 5-1-1 record, riding a three-game winning streak.
In the team's last two games, they've outscored opponents 12-0. Their offense has been firing as of late, averaging six goals per game during their winning streak.
For the season, SJEB has a goal differential of plus-24.
Summer Reimet has been the offensive star for SJEB FC. The Monmouth-bound goal-scorer has 12 goals this season. In her high school career, she found the back of the net 131 times.
Delaney Lappin, from Drexel University, has nine goals.
