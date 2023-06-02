BURLINGTON — Burr and Burton Academy's French connection made off with a massive haul while leading the Bulldogs to their first boys track and field championship in program history during an upset victory over U-32 at Friday's Division II state meet.
Matteo Gallazzini, an exchange student from Southern France, gave BBA the early jump by anchoring the 4x800-meter relay and triggering a come-form-behind victory over the Raiders. He quickly returned to action for the 1,500, entering the event as the ninth-ranked runner. Despite trailing for the majority of the race, he stunned everyone with a blistering final lap to triumph in 4 minutes, 11.75 seconds - good enough to shave 15 seconds off his previous personal-best time.
Gallazzini's first-place finish gave BBA 10 bonus points out of the blue, while U-32 scored 13 fewer points than expected after owning the top four seeds on the pre-race performance list. That 23-point swing in Burr & Burton's favor during the 1,500 combined with the four-point boost from the 4x800 relay wound up setting the tone for the Bulldogs' surprisingly comfortable victory. Khalid Abdul Raheem, Xavier Trave-Adolphus and Caleb Fitzpatrick also helped BBA set a new school record in the 4x800, shattering the previous mark by over three seconds.
A final tally of 121.5 points gave BBA a sizable margin of victory over U-32 (89), Hartford (86) Peoples (84 5) and Fair Haven (81) in one of the closest five-way races in D-II history. U-32 entered the championship as the two-time defending champ and was shooting for its ninth title in 10 seasons. But Gallazzini's ability to steal the show - and the crown - in the 1,500 doomed the Raiders' hopes of a three-peat.
"I didn't think I was going to make it all the way," Gallazzini said. "But I felt good at the last 200 and I said to myself, 'Hey, screw it. You did all that work. It's not the time to stop. Send it right now.'"
When he returned to the track for the 800, the BBA junior delivered a crushing blow to every other team by placing first again in 2:02.88. Gallazzini added a cherry on top of the victory by anchoring the winning 4x400 relay team. He joined forces once again with Abdul Raheem, Trave-Adolphus and Fitzpatrick to record a time of 3:37:17 amid the sweltering heat.
"I can't wait to go back to France," Gallazzini said. "There, the weather is more simple."
For someone who's only competed in track and field for a few years, Gallazzini proved that his ceiling is sky-high for the future. He's always loved to run, and his heroics Friday gave the Bulldogs their second track and field title of any kind after the BBA girls took home the hardware in 1983.
Fair Haven's Noah Beayon claimed top honors in the 100 (11.11 seconds) and the 200 (22.95 seconds). Burr and Burton's Austin Cox won the 400 (51.17 seconds), while U-32's Cyrus Hansen turned heads in the 3,000 by triumphing in 9:00.63. Hansen was in a duel with Montpelier's Avery Smart and wound up beating the Solons standout by nearly six seconds.
Peoples Academy's Ivan Buczek won the 110-meter hurdles in 16.09 seconds, prevailing by over two seconds. BBA's Benjamin Dossett claimed top honors in the 300 hurdles with a time of 42.42 seconds. Peoples Academy won the 4x100 relay in 44.63 seconds, thanks to strong efforts by Henry Riley, Cooper Shove, Kenique Josephs and Max Kuhnle.
Fair Haven's David Doran won the shut put with a throw of 13.71 meters. Hartford's Jordan Davis recorded a mark of 41.57 meters to prevail in discus and earned another individual title by winning javelin (45.27 meters).
Montpelier basketball standout Atif Milak finished first in high jump (1.87 meters). Fair Haven's Patrick Stone (3.19 meters) and Jace Hetrick (3.19 meters) recorded a 1-2 finish in pole vault. Hartford's Ayodele Lowe won long jump with a leap of 6.5 meters. Burr & Burton's Carson Gordon was the top performer in triple jump (12.73 meters).
There was an assortment of other point-getters for the Fair Haven boys. Nate Young was third in the 300m hurdles in 44.13 seconds and was fourth in 110m hurdles in 18.48 seconds. Kole Matta was third in discus with a throw of 125-07 and Patrick Stone was fifth. Matta was also third in javelin (133-03) and fifth in Doran's winning event of the shot put.
The 4x100 relay team of Matta, Cooper Spaulding, Stone and Beayon was fourth in 46.33 seconds.
The U-32 girls cruised to a victory on the girls side, beating out BBA and Peoples. Fair Haven clocked in at ninth with 18 points.
Holly Gannon picked up eight of those points in the high jump with her jump of 4-07.75.
Fair Haven's 4x100 relay team of Ayame Merkel, Holly Gannon, Ella Kuehn and Maddy Perry was fourth in 54.57 seconds.
Perry notched four points for the Slaters, taking fourth in the girls triple jump with her jump of 32-03.
Lily Briggs picked up two points with a fifth-place effort in the javelin, tossing it 84-05.
Ava Shull was just outside of point territory in the 1500 meters, as was Perry in the long jump, both seventh.
BOYS TEAM SCORES
1. Burr and Burton 121.5 2. U-32 89 3. Hartford 86 4. Peoples 84 5. Fair Haven 81 6. Montpelier 44 7. Spaulding 14.5 8. Lyndon 11.5 9. Mount Abraham 10.5 10. Lamoille 8 11. Middlebury 7 12. Missisquoi 1.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES
1. U-32 161 2. Burr & Burton 117 3. Peoples 90 4. Middlebury 36 5. Harwood 28 6. Rice 22 7. Milton 20 8. Montpelier 19 9. Fair Haven 18 10. Lamoille 13 10. Missisquoi 13 12. Hartford 8 13. Lyndon 6 14. Mount Abraham 5 14. Spaulding 2
