FAIR HAVEN — Fair Haven’s Brittany Love assisted both of the Slaters’ goals to help lift them over the Mill River Minutemen 2-0 on Tuesday evening at LaPlaca Field. The game was postponed Monday night due to weather.
The Slaters were able to keep Mill River off the board with good defense throughout the game.
Both goals came in the first half and were scored by juniors Ryleigh Coloutti and Emma Briggs. Coloutti received a cross from the left side by Love and hit it past keeper Malori Carlson’s right five minutes into the game.
Love sent a brilliant through ball right past the Minutemen defense and Briggs was able to be on the other end of it, converting the one-on-one with Carlson.
The goals were 20 minutes apart.
Other than those two goals, both teams found it difficult to break through the defense. The ball spent very little time in the middle of the field as both teams tried to convert on the counterattack.
Fair Haven head coach Ian Akin touched on how important it is to have a player like Love supplying service to other teammates.
“Brittany is a really consistent player,” he said. “She’s able to feed people and they understand that about her. They really appreciate the way she’s able to distribute.”
The Minutemen had some decent chances. Senior Alison Nemeth struck the ball from deep with about 23 minutes left in the first half but was unable to convert.
Other than that and a few other chances, the Slaters’ defense was able to prevent the last pass from getting through the back line.
“The past couple of games we struggled defensively, and our defenders rededicated themselves to the process,” Akin said.
The play started to get scrappy in the second half. Both teams were going in hard for the ball. The fans for both teams were getting vocal about a perceived lack of foul calls by the officials.
With 13:25 left in the game, Love was dribbling at the top of the Minutemen’s 18-yard box when senior Talia Hutt-Vater went to the ground. She left the game with a knee injury.
“Talia is a great kid,” Akin said. “It’s really tough to see a classy kid like Talia get injured. We give her our best.”
The extent of the injury was unknown Tuesday evening.
Mill River’s last chance on goal came with about five minutes left in the game when junior Amelia Jones took a shot that went right into the hands of Fair Haven goalie Emma Ezzo.
Kyla Sheehe, of Mill River, received a yellow card with 3:25 left in the game for a hard foul on Love just outside of the 18-yard box. Slaters junior Megan Ezzo took the free kick that followed the foul call. She attempted a give-and-go with Love, but her shot was blocked by Mill River’s defense.
Fair Haven improves its record to 8-2-1, and returns to action this Friday when they travel to Otter Valley for their senior night. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.
