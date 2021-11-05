All three Vermont college football teams are on the road and one of them has a game with all kinds of importance attached to it. There is a four-way tie atop the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference and two of those teams, Castleton University and Alfred State square off today in western New York State.
“It’s nice to be playing meaningful football in November,” Castleton coach Tony Volpone said.
Castleton, Alfred State, Anna Maria and Gallaudet are the teams locked at the top with 3-1 league records.
Castleton is in an enviable position because it is in control of its situation with Gallaudet coming to town on Nov. 13.
That will mean nothing, of course, if the Spartans do not take care of business against Alfred State.
The Pioneers present a challenge with Aaron Jenkins, a dual threat quarterback. Jenkins has thrown for 1,582 yards and 10 touchdowns. He is also the Pioneers’ leading rusher with 86.1 yards per game.
Volpone said the plan is to account for the quarterback in the running game and try to force him into obvious passing situations.
Castleton QB Jake McCarthy returned after missing the previous game and had a productive day in the 38-31 win over Anna Maria last week. McCarthy was 19 of 35 for 265 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions.
Following McCarthy’s week off, he and receiver Tony Martinez were in sync. Martinez had 120 receiving yards and caught the winning TD with just over a minute remaining last week.
Mill River’s Mike Morgan and Rutland High’s Noah Crossman have been outstanding for the Spartans’ special teams unit.
Morgan has pinned opponents inside the 20-yard line 13 times with his punts.
Crossman had made good on eight of his 11 field goal attempts including one from 40 yards. He also has six touchbacks on kickoffs.
“They are weapons,” Volpone said. “We practice those things with them every day and put them under some pressure.”
Castleton’s Ian DeTulleo was named ECFC Defensive Player of the Week. The sophomore defensive back intercepted two passes and had four tackles.
“We have known him for years,” Volpone said.
DeTulleo, from Plattsburgh, New York, had been coming to the Vermont All-Star Football Camp in South Burlington.
“We knew he had the athleticism,” Volpone said. “He had been a quarterback and we felt he had the skill set to play defensive back. We needed defensive backs more and being a team player, he was good with that.”
Castleton is 5-3 overall and the Pioneers 4-4.
Kickoff at Alfred State is at noon on Saturday.
Norwich University and Middlebury College do not have the incentive for a postseason game that Castleton has, but the Cadets and Panthers want very much to end the season on a high note.
This is Norwich’s final game because their bye week is the 11th week but they still plan to practice for a week after returning from Washington D.C. where they will play Catholic University on Saturday.
“We aren’t going to the playoffs so this is our playoff game,” Norwich coach Mark Murnyack said.
The Cadets left for their longest road trip of the season on Thursday at 7 p.m. They stayed overnight in northern New Jersey, practiced at a high school there and then made the last four hours of the trip to D.C.
The Cadets are coming off a 28-2 loss to WPI, a game in which they trailed 7-2 early in the second quarter.
Norwich is 2-7 and 1-4 in the NEWMAC. Catholic is 5-3 and still has a chance for the NEWMAC title with a 3-1 league record. The Cardinals are coming off a 44-34 loss to Merchant Marine.
Kickoff at Catholic is at noon.
Middlebury goes to Hamilton for a game that is a battle of 2-5 teams.
The Panthers have a hot quarterback. Last Week, Middlebury’s Will Jernigan rushed for 203 yards and passed for 200 more to earn the NESCAC Offensive Player of the Week honor. He ran for four touchdowns and also threw for one.
NOTES: Dartmouth was 6-1 and 3-1 in the Ivy League going into Friday night’s game in Hanover against Princeton. ... North Country Union graduate Aidan Hogan was Husson’s leading receiver in last week’s 14-12 win over Nichols. The big tight end had four catches for 60 yards. Hogan and his senior classmates will be honored Saturday in their home game against Salve Regina. ... Hartford graduate Tyler Hamilton had a big day for Bates in a 10-2 loss to Colby. Hamilton, a linebacker, was in on nine tackles. Hamilton and his teammates have another rivalry game Saturday at Bowdoin,
