It’s no secret that the 2020 fall sports season will be historic. Between playing in a pandemic, masking for all players and a host of other things, this season will be unlike any other.
While things may be different, kids across the area will do what they’ve always done – compete hard for bragging rights, pride, and of course, a whole lot of fun.
Many abbreviated schedules have trickled out, so let’s take a look at some games to watch for this fall.
Football
Football will look a lot different, there’s no disputing that.
Going from an 11-on-11 tackle season to a 7-on-7 touch alternative is quite the change, but it’s also allowed for a few local matchups that we rarely see.
A matchup right out of the gate that catches my eye is Rutland taking on Poultney at Alumni Field on Sept. 25.
The Blue Devils starting their season, where they were last seen hoisting the Division III championship trophy in 2019. That’s a heck of a story.
Rising senior Levi Allen had a huge junior season, but how will he do in an offensive game, where passing is your only option? I think he’ll do well, but we’ll see.
Rutland will surely want to retake its place among the elite in Division I as well.
Poultney’s schedule doesn’t get any easier when it plays defending Division I champion Burr and Burton five days later.
A pair of local state semifinalists from last year, Fair Haven and Otter Valley, are on both of those Rutland area powers’ schedules, along with Mill River, who looks to bounce back from last season’s 2-7 record.
Boys soccer
The Mill River boys soccer team won’t get a chance to avenge its nail-biting 4-3 loss in penalty kicks in the Division III state title game against Green Mountain during the regular season, but the Minutemen have a handful of really fun matchups this fall.
Two that catch my eye come late in the season, when they travel to Arlington to play the 2019 Division IV runner up Eagles on Oct. 14, and less than a week later, they play Division IV champion Twin Valley on Oct. 20.
Mill River’s Cinderella run through last year’s D-III playoffs will be tested when it takes the field this fall.
In any sport, a matchup between Proctor and West Rutland is sure to produce fireworks. The neighboring schools always have a little more in the tank when they clash and they’ll do so twice this fall. The first one comes in Proctor on Oct. 10 and the second on Oct. 20 in Westside. Both teams are perennially contenders, so those late-season matchups should have some stakes.
Girls soccerIt’s pretty hard to find a team outside of Hinesburg more dominant in girls soccer than Proctor.
The last time the Phantoms didn’t make the Division IV state title game, their seniors were in elementary school.
Arguably Proctor’s biggest thorn over the past decade of dominance has been Arlington. The two teams have had countless classics on the pitch and have both won championships along the way.
They meet for the first time this year on Sept. 30 in Proctor and the second time on Oct. 21 in Arlington.
Proctor lost leading-scorer Maddie Flanders and Allie Almond, but return everyone else, among them Maggie McKearin and goalkeeper Rachel Stuhlmueller.
Arlington lost its coach Aaron Wood to D-I Mount Anthony and two of its top goal scorers from a year ago. How do they compete this fall? I’m intrigued to see.
Elsewhere, a matchup between Fair Haven and the aforementioned-Wood’s MAU squad is intriguing. The Patriots were a sneaky contender last year, but did lose some strong seniors. Fair Haven was a D-II state semifinalist in its own right as well.
Field hockey
Otter Valley was inches away from a Division II state championship in 2019, losing to Mount Abraham 1-0 at the University of Vermont.
With new coach Jodie Keith leading the way, the Otters will look to reach that game again.
A pair of matchups that catch my eye on the Otters schedule are matchups with BBA on Sept. 25 and Windsor on Oct. 9.
Otter Valley ended the Bulldogs’ season last fall, so you know BBA will want revenge.
Windsor was last season’s Division III state champion.
In other sports, I’m intrigued to see how golfers do in their shortened qualifying slate. Schools can use practice scores for state qualifying, given the lack of time before seedings must be announced.
There’s been plenty of high school golf success in the area, with Rutland and Otter Valley as standouts on the girls side.
