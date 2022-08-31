You likely know Mark Garrow by his voice. He is on hundreds of radio stations around the nation with his NASCAR show “Garage Pass,” heard locally on Rutland’s Cat Country.
You might even know his history as a boxing champion that included a New England Golden Gloves title.
Or, if you are of a certain age, you recall Garrow’s Market on State Street, operated by his parents.
Fewer of his Vermont friends know that he also has a busy schedule refereeing volleyball games.
It all began when his daughters Breanna and Marissa were playing volleyball at Union Grove Christian School just outside Welcome, North Carolina.
Mark would attend the games which called for the players making the rulings on whether balls were in or out.
“It bothered me that the kids did not take that seriously so I became a volunteer line judge,” Garrow said.
He was a line judge for eight years at all of his daughters’ games, home and away.
When they graduated, he continued his line judge responsibilities for several more years.
The officiating shortage that is plaguing nearly all sports across the country hit volleyball hard. Volleyball people pushed Garrow into getting his officials patch to become a volleyball referee.
“I had been refereeing volleyball for 10 to 12 years. I thought I knew the game,” Garrow said.
“Then about the second of eight seminars, I said, I really didn’t know volleyball. It was a rude awakening.”
He became a student of the game and progressed to the point where he now referees NCAA Division I college volleyball.
“The other night I did a game between UNC-Greensboro and Coppin State. UNC-Greensboro won it 16-14 in the fifth set.
“That is more stress than I need at my age,” said the 64-year-old Garrow, a 1976 Rutland High graduate.
He will travel up to 185 miles one way to work a game and his schedule runs the gamut from middle school, to high school varsity to Division I college games.
Garrow graduated from Castleton State College in 1981 and the school helped put down the foundation for his successful broadcasting career in NASCAR.
Professor Keith Jennings sent him over to Devil’s Bowl in West Haven to make a demo tape that soon put him on his career path.
He has largely succeeded in the NASCAR arena because of his dogged pursuit of perfection.
He brings that same trait to volleyball and has found that refereeing the sport is every bit the challenge of broadcasting auto sports.
“With all the rule and nuances of volleyball, there is no way to do a perfect game,” Garrow said.
“You sometimes wish that you could have that call back. You hope that it is not at a critical tie where it costs someone a game.”
Garrow was a very successful champion boxer when young. He recalls losing boxing matches at the expense of some bad referees.
“I lost some fights by bad judging,” he said.
That drives him to try for excellence, giving volleyball players from middle school to college the best possible officiating effort.
He knows that abuse from coaches and players has been the biggest contributor to the shortage of officials.
“We have a zero tolerance policy now in North Carolina,” Garrow said of fan abuse.
The shortage of officials is such, he said, that recently a high school football game in North Carolina was played with only four officials.
Garrow comes in a complete package for many volleyball games. He will lend his famous broadcasting voice to announcing the starting lineups and then scoot down to the court to officiate.
NASCAR is still his main gig but at some junctures of the year he is scheduled to referee a volleyball match nearly every night of the week.
When NASCAR intervenes, he becomes less available on the volleyball circuit. He will be at tracks in places like Las Vegas, Texas and Bristol in the coming weeks.
“NASCAR is so popular throughout the South. There have been stations down here that I have been on for four decades,” Garrow said.
He makes his home in North Carolina but much of his heart is very much in Vermont.
He does not take it for granted that Rutland’s Cat Country carries his show or that Devil’s Bowl Speedway is where it all began.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.