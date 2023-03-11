CASTLETON — It was a strong start for the Castleton University women's lacrosse team with Tien Connor and Kim McCarthy scoring to give the Spartans a 2-0 lead over Russell Sage on Saturday.
Then, the Gators' showed off their bite. Chomp. They scored the next seven goals and used that as a springboard to a 19-8 victory, keeping the Spartans winless through three games.
Grace Hines, Alexandra Queeney and Mount Anthony's Caroline Musinski had the big sticks for the Gators. Hines had seven goals and an assist, Queeney five goals along with two assists and Musinski three goals and two assists.
Not a bad homecoming for Musinski in her senior season.
"I love playing in Vermont. I love the state," Musinski said.
Musinski could have another year due to the NCAA's COVID rule but she said this will be her last one.
She also believes it could be a special swan song as the 2-1 Gators have now won two straight, beating Castleton and SUNY Poly by a combined 38-14 score.
Castleton's McCarthy continued her torrid scoring pace. She had three more goals and now has a team-leading 10 through the three games.
U-32 graduate Connor also had a productive day for the Spartans with two goals and an assist.
Others marking in the scorebook for Castleton were Megan Ward, Maddie Brasser and Madelyn Cote with goals. Cote also had an assist and Middlebury's Lacey Greenamyre contributed her fifth assist of the season.
The Spartans struck early. Not even 2:30 had elapsed before Connor and McCarthy had given the home team that 2-0 lead.
But then Queeney scored to begin that string of seven unanswered goals for the Gators and Russell Sage was in command the rest of the way.
Castleton goalie Katie Opiela collected 10 saves for Castleton and Gator goalie Maddie Walsh made six saves as Sage outshot the Spartans 48-19. The Gators' edge in shots on goal was 29-14.
The Spartans only had two players on the bench and the Gators' bench was just as short.
But Castleton coach Jamie Blake said that was not the problem.
"It was not a depth problem today," Blake said.
"Russell Sage played a good game but it was more that we beat ourselves."
She felt that the team could have gotten much more out of its shots.
"We threw the ball right at her (Walsh) feet. We made it easy for her," Blake said.
Blake played down the result and chose to focus on the intangibles.
"The scoreboard is only part of the game. We play for each other. And we are going to keep pounding no matter what," the coach said.
"In all three games, we have played the full 60 minutes."
The Spartans held a 16-14 edge in draw controls and Greenamyre won 10 of them, That puts her in fourth-place all time in that category for the CU program at 163.
Turnovers plagued the Spartans. They committed 31 of them while Russell Sage kept their turnovers to 17.
The Gators had a decisive edge in ground balls, 34-16, with Musinski gobbling up seven of them.
The aim, Blake said, is to get better every practice and every game.
It is also to be playing better lacrosse when the bell rings for the Little East Conference portion of the schedule. That happens on April 1 at home against Southern Maine.
Prior to that, the Spartans have non-league games against Mitchell, Colby-Sawyer, Norwich and Mount St. Mary.
The next game is March 18 at Mitchell.
NOTES: Musinski was a member of the 2016 Mount Anthony Division I girls lacrosse state championship team. ... Blake is third all-time in assists at NCAA Division III Ohio Wesleyan. She also coached Burr and Burton Academy to the 2018 state championship game. ... Coach Rob Bray is in his first year at the helm of Russell Sage after four years as an assistant at Division I Vanderbilt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.