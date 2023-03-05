CASTLETON — Nearly all the time, an Offensive Player of the Year honor goes to a skill position player — a quarterback with a bazooka for an arm, a wide receiver with speed to burn and velvet hands or a running back who can either make defenders miss or bowl over them.
When offensive lineman Tucker Gaudette's name was called at Sunday's Castleton University football banquet as the team's Player of the Year, it was special moment, not only for Gaudette but offensive linemen in general.
"I was really surprised," Gaudette said. "We work hard and everything starts with us. The team moves as the offensive line moves.
"There were others who deserved the award but I am very grateful."
The 6-foot-4, 290-pound Gaudette by way of BFA-St. Albans, is a highly decorated player, earning numerous regional honors.
Another of the most prestigious awards on Sunday went to Moe Harris, the prolific running back who holds nearly all of the offensive records Castleton. It was announced that Harris will be the eighth player in the program's 13-year history to go up on the Castleton Football Wall of Fame.
Harris, who leads the CU program with 3,838 rushing yards and 5,744 all-purpose yards, will pick up his Masters degree in Athletic Leadership and then head to Germany in May to play for Dusseldorf Panther where one of his teammates will be former Castleton teammate Tony Martinez.
Harris, a 2019 CU graduate, said his career objective is to be a strength and conditioning coach.
Harris told the audience that the Wall of Fame accolade was "truly an honor and a dream come true."
He spoke of the importance of hard work.
"I might not have been the biggest, fastest and strongest, but I was going to make sure that nobody matched my work ethic," Harris said.
Other awards were presented to Caezar Williams, Special Teams Player of the Year; Scholar Athlete, Zach Cluett and Qunten Asiedu; Impact Player, Jackson Brand and Isaiah Ouifero and Defensive Player of the Year, Andrew Genier.
The Spartan Award, emblematic of the player best portraying what Castleton football is about on the field, classroom and community, went to lineman Thomas Donovan.
Robert Guerin, Jordan Wright, Evan Smith and Kevin McDonough were named as the captains for the 2023 season.
They will be attempting to help lead a team to its first league title and automatic berth in the NCAA Division III playoffs as the Spartans embark upon their last season in the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference.
The Spartans move to the MASCAC in 2024.
Castleton will play nine games in 2023 and only four at home.
The 2023 schedule — Sept. 2, Plymouth State at home; Sept. 9, at Fitchburg State; Sept. 16, Norwich at home; Sept. 23, at St. Lawrence; Sept. 30, at University of New England; Oct. 14, Gallaudet at home; Oct. 28, Dean College at home; Nov. 4 at Alfred State; Nov. 11 at Anna Maria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.