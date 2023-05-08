CASTLETON — Tucker Gaudette and Nate Parady were a force in the green and gold of BFA-St. Albans on the football field. Gaudette opened the holes and Parady ran though them. The tandem dominated defenses.
They had been playing together since the fourth grade and competed for the Steelers, the St. Albans youth team, before arriving to play high school football at Bellows Free Academy.
Sunday night they were linked again at the Vermont Chapter of the National Football Foundation’s annual banquet at Castleton University.
Each year the Vermont Chapter of the NFF inducts six high school players and a player from each of the state’s three high school varsity football programs into its Hall of Fame. Middlebury College’s Ryan Whitney received the award as did Castleton’s Gaudette and Norwich University’s Parady.
Parady didn’t believe it was a coincidence that a couple of guys who once played high school football for the Bobwhites reaped the award.
“BFA-St. Albans guys are the toughest guys in Vermont,” Parady said after the awards banquet.
“I think it says something about the football players that are created at BFA,’ Gaudette said.
Gaudette loved blocking for Parady because he knew the results would be rewarding.
“He was one of those guys who didn’t need much of a hole,” Gaudette said.
Parady was just as grateful that he had Gaudette to give him the daylight he needed.
“It was fun. There was always a hole to run through,” Parady said.
Playing together in St. Albans was fulfilling but so was playing against one another in college when Castleton and Norwich clashed each year in the Maple Sap Bucket game.
“Every morning leading up to that game we would trash talk to each other but who was going to win,” Gaudette said.
“It was so much fun to play against them in the Bucket Game,” Parady said. “The Sap Bucket is one of the biggest things in Vermont football.”
Gaudette is the most decorated offensive lineman in CU football history. He earned All-Eastern Collegiate Football Conference honors four seasons in a row and reaped the league’s Offensive Lineman of the Year accolade four straight years. He was twice named All-New England by the New England Football Writers and was named to the D3football.com All-Region Team.
“Tucker set the standard at the position of offensive tackle at Castleton,” Castleton coach Tony Volpone said.
Norwich coach Mark Murnyack called Parady “a true throwback football player” because he was asked to do everything. He was a hard downhill runner, a receiver out of the backfield and an important component in the Cadets’ pass protection.
HIGH SCHOOL INDUCTEES
The high school NFF Hall of Fame inductees were Burr and Burton Academy’s Michael Crabtree, Bellows Falls’ Caden Haskell, St. Johsnbury Academy’s Quinn Murphy, CVU’s Alexander Martin Provost, Middlebury Union’s Penn Riney and Hartford’s Connor Tierney.
Crabtree: He played running back, defensive back, kick returner and long snapper. The three-year starter for the Bulldogs was also a captain.
BBA coach Tom McCoy called Crabtree “a leader on both sides of the ball that all of the other players looked up to.”
Haskell: He was a three-year starter for the Terriers as a running back/linebacker. His senior season he amassed big numbers: 1,600 yards, 22 touchdowns, 55 tackles, five sacks and two interceptions.
“Caden Haskell’s football ability speaks for itself through his career stats. It is his character and leadership that sets him above the rest,” BF coach Bob Lockerby said.
Murphy. This mind-boggling statistic says it all about Murphy. He provided 93% of the Hilltoppers’ offense with 42 of 45 touchdowns and 3,331 of 3,672 total yards.
“His work ethic elevated the level of play and served as an inspiration to every member of the team,” Hilltopper coach Rich Alercio said.
He will be playing at Bridgton Academy in the fall.
Provost: He unanimously received the CVU coaches “Spirit of the RedHawk” Award as a senior and was a Gatorade Player of the Year finalist. The three-year starter played wide receiver, corner, safety and was a kickoff and punt returners.
Riney: He was a force for the Tigers defensive unit as an outside linebacker, defensive end and defensive tackle. He led the team in tackles both his junior and senior season.
On the offensive unit he was a great run blocker as a tight end or on the line.
The 6-foot-4, 230-poound Riney will continue a family lineage of playing college football by plays in John Hopkins.
Tierney: He was a three-year starter at Hartford as an offensive tackle and defensive end.
“Connor has been a critical part of the Hartford football program since his freshman year. His character and leadership have been second to none,” Hartford coach Matt Trombly said.
Each of the inductees received a $1,000 scholarship from the Vermont Chapter of the NFF.
HONOREES
In addition to those inducted into the NFF Hall of Fame, 14 players who had been nominated for the honor were also recognized at the banquet as High School Scholar Athlete Honorees.
They were: Fair Haven’s Carson Babbie, Mount Mansfield’s Jordan D’Amico, Brattleboro’s Tristan Evans, Missisquoi’s Raymond Fournier, Springfield’s Tanner Gintof, Rice’s David Gosselin, Burlington/South Burlington’s Evan Knoth, Colchester’s Caleb Levasseur, Mill River’s Phillip Severy, Spaulding’s Zack Wilson and Mount Anthony’s Joshua Worthington.
