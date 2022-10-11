There is a second language spoken in the Geisler home. It is cross country.
Brady Geisler, a freshman running for RPI, finished sixth among 181 runners over the weekend to lead the Engineers to first-place among the 26 teams competing at Westfield State's James Early Invitational.
Tuesday, his sister Erin Geisler, competing for Rutland High School, was the first runner to cross the finish line in her race at Rutland Town's Northwood Park. Her time of 20:17 broke her own course record.
The siblings track each other's accomplishments.
"I like watching what he does and he sends me a text when I finish my race," Erin said.
The biggest thing she has learned from Brady, Erin said is to have fun with the sport.
"That is always a good reminder." Erin said.
Erin has a goal to qualify for the New Englands and she believes she is hitting her stride at the right time.
"I definitely feel I have been pretty consistent. We'll see what happens," she said.
Geisler ran all alone, winning the race by well over a minute. She clocked 20:17 and Stratton Mountain School's Maddie Hooker came home second in 21:28.
Hooker's finish was part of a great showing of depth by the Bears. They nailed down spots 2-4-5-10.
That depth gave Stratton Mountain the team title with a score of 23 to 34 for Rutland.
Zed McNaughton won the boys race with a time of 17:28.
But the excitement in that race was the battle for second.
Stratton Mountain's Fin Bailey appeared to have a comfortable lead on Rutland's Sam Kay with only 200 meters left.
Kay knew he had to make a move and broke into a frenzied kick. You could see he was closing the gap but everyone wondered if he had waited too long.
Kay edged Bailey at the finish line by a fraction of a second.
Bailey pounded his fist into the ground, frustrated that he had not been more aware of Kay's closing on him.
Kay finished in 17:42 and Bailey in 17:42.10. It wasn't easy for everyone to tell who actually crossed the line first.
Kay knew he had to make his move with those 200 meters in front of him.
"He is bigger than me and he's stronger than me," Kay said of the powerful Nordic skier.
"I knew that I either had to surprise him or have more heart. He is a great athlete.
"That is the hard part of running, somebody can sneak up on you."
"He surprised me, definitely," Bailey said.
Cross country, Bailey said, serves as training for his upcoming Nordic ski season.
"It is about maintaining your fitness," Bailey said.
It might be a secondary sport to prepare for the Nordic campaign, but Bailey is a competitor. He left no doubt that he cares greatly about his result in these cross country races.
Stratton Mountain School rang up a score of 35 to edge Woodstock which scored 37. Rutland placed third with a score of 52.
Top 10 Girls — 1. Erin Geisler, Rutland, 20:17; 2. Maddie Hooker, Stratton, 21:28; 3. Logan Knox, Woodstock, 21:45; 4. Miley Bletzer, Stratton, 22:14; 5. Margo Nightengale, Stratton, 22:19; 6. Evangeline Taylor, Rutland. 22:22; 7. Izzy Cellini, Woodstock, 22:23; 8. Myra McNaughton, Woodstock, 22:54; 9. Ava Shull, Fair Haven, 23:01; 10. Zola Bruner, Stratton, 23:08.
Top 10 Boys — 1. Zed McNaughton, Woodstock, 17:28; 2. Sam Kay, Rutland 17:42; 3. Fin Bailey, Stratton, 17:42.10; 4. James Underwood, Woodstock, 18:06; 5. Chip Freeman, Stratton, 18:11; 6. Karver Butler, Rutland, 18:16; Micha Bruner, Stratton, 18:21; 8. Danny Smith, Woodstock, 18:29; 9. Wyatt Cooper, Stratton, 18:32; Keller Pauly, Woodstock, 19:16.
NOTES: Kay wants to compete in cross country in college and schools on his list at this time include Brandeis, Wheaton of Illinois and St, Michael's College. ... Rutland will be hosting the Southern Vermont League Large School Championships at Northwood Park on Oct. 21.
