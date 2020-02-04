WOODFORD — The Mount Anthony girls and Brattleboro boys captured the team titles at the Southern Vermont League Cross-Country Ski championships held Tuesday here at Prospect Mountain.
There were some notable performances from Rutland High skiers. Brady Geisler clocked 22:40.24, good for 10th place in a field of 38 finishers in the boys race.
Other Rutland skiers were Caleb Dundas who was the 13th to cross the finish line and Phil Mahar in 21st place. Teammates Owen Dube-Johsnon and Max McCalla, crossed in 24th and 28th place, respectively.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Proctor 95, Black River 50
LUDLOW — The Proctor boys basketball team defeated Black River 95-50 Monday night.
The Phantoms had full control of the court, leading the Presidents 56-25 at the half. From there, they cruised for the remainder of the game.
Conner McKearin was led both teams in scoring with 29 points, followed by Logan Starling with 27 points and Brennon Crossman with 16 points.
Calvin Kelley was the top scorer for Black River with 16 points.
Proctor (12-2) returns home Friday to host West Rutland at 7 p.m. The Presidents (0-13) have a week off and return to action Tuesday to host Arlington at 7 p.m.
Green Mountain 60,
Leland & Gray 40
CHESTER — Green Mountain defeated the Leland & Gray boys basketball team at home 60-40 Tuesday night.
The game was fairly close with the Chieftains holding a three-point lead over the Rebels at the half. Green Mountain opened it up in the third quarter, however, and coasted for the rest of the game.
“We cranked up some half-court pressure and that really turned the game,” said Green Mountain coach Brian Rapanotti.
Dylan McCarthy registered 27 points for the Chieftains, with five baskets from the three-point line. Teammate Ty Merrill was also in double figures with 15 points.
Liam Towle was the top scorer for the Rebels with 11 points.
The Chieftains improve to 8-7 and travel southeast Friday to play against Bellows Falls at 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
West Rutland 56,
Leland & Gray 10
WEST RUTLAND — West Rutland maintained its undefeated streak with a 56-10 win over Leland & Gray Tuesday night.
The Golden Horde’s defense guarded its home court well, holding the Rebels to only six points at the half.
“That was the key to the game,” said West Rutland coach Carl Serrani.
Elizabeth Bailey recorded 14 points to earn the top scorer spot for the night. Teammates Kiana Grabowski and Isabell Lanfear followed with 12 and 11 points respectively.
Two players from Leland & Gray were the top scorers for their team with four points each.
Westside (13-0) returns to the hardwood Saturday at 3:30 p.m. when it hosts Bellows Falls.
Twin Valley 46, Arlington 24
ARLINGTON — Twin Valley defeated the Arlington boys basketball team 46-24 Tuesday night.
The Wildcats jumped out to a 9-1 lead at the start of the game, but the Eagles leveled things out. Ultimately, Twin Valley outscored its opponent 23-13 at the half.
Twin Valley coach Chris Brown cited defensive struggles from both teams as a major factor of the game.
The second half proved more in favor of the Wildcats, however, and they pulled away to win the game.
Kolby Wilkins was the top scorer of the game with 16 points, 11 of which were scored in the first half.
Jack McHale recorded 10 points for Twin Valley, and was the only player in double figures for them.
The Wildcats improve to 13-1 and travel to South Royalton Friday to take on White River Valley at 7 p.m.
ALPINE SKIING
Rutland boys take second
PERU — The Rutland boys Alpine skiing team finished in second place, just behind host Burr and Burton Tuesday afternoon at Bromley Mountain.
Zachary Nelson was the top Raider finisher, with a total time of 1:29.45 across his two runs.
Just ahead of Nelson, in second, was Mount St. Joseph’s Benjamin Pencak, who finished in 1:28.39.
Teammate Dylan Roussel finished in eighth.
The Mounties’ Chase Wiegers was ninth, with a time of 1:43.38.
Green Mountain’s Leo Schnipper finished just outside the top 10, in 11th place, while Mill River’s Ryan Jones took 20th.
MSJ and the Minutemen were fourth and fifth respectively in the team standings.
BBA won on as a team on the girls side as well, with Rutland finishing third.
The Raiders’ Ashleah Adams was fifth individually with a time of 1:34.97. Teammate Kate Gilmond was ninth.
The Chieftains’ Haley Racicot was 13th, while Mill River’s Fany Boulenger was 30th.
The Bulldogs’ Michael Duddy and Francesca Levitas were the individual winners at Tuesday’s meet.
WRESTLING
CU’s LaFlam honored
WORCESTER, Mass. — After going 4-0 and defeating the top wrestler in the region in his weight class, Castleton University’s Mitchell LaFlam has been named the New England Wrestling Association Wrestler of the Week, as announced Tuesday morning.
LaFlam improved his overall record to 37-4 and extended his winning streak to 14 straight bouts with four wins in dual competition.
The senior opened the week with a win over eighth-ranked 197-pounder, Dan Price, as Castleton erased a 10-point deficit to defeat Western New England 21-16. LaFlam’s pin in 4:08 was a turning point in the match, allowing Castleton to seal the victory in the heavyweight bout that followed.
On Saturday, LaFlam opened the day with a 4-3 decision victory over the No. 1 wrestler in the region and No. 9 wrestler in the country, Giovanni Santiago, in Castleton’s loss to No. 8 Johnson & Wales.
He followed that victory with a 13-7 decision over Sam Ware of Springfield and a 4-0 decision over Mark Rivera of SUNY Cortland.
Castleton, who is 16-8 in dual action, is back in action on Friday, February 14, when it hosts Williams College at Glenbrook Gym. Exhibitions will be at 6 p.m. followed by varsity action at 7 p.m.
