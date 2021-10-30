THETFORD — Local runners were at Thetford Academy for the cross country state championships on Saturday, highlighted by top-five finishes for Rutland's Brady Geisler and Mill River's Annika Heintz.
Geisler was fourth in the Division I boys race and Heintz was third in the Division III girls race.
Geisler finished his race in 17 minutes, 3.29 seconds. St. Johnsbury's Evan Thornton-Sharman won the individual title in 16:33.98, followed by CVU's Matthew Servin and BFA-St. Albans' Jacob Tremblay.
The Ravens' Owen Dube-Johnson was 19th in 18:25.53. Two other Rutland runners were in the top 50, with Karver Butler in 26th and Sam Kay in 27th. Lane Shelton was 56th, Max McCalla was 59th and Callum Smathers was 79th.
The Rutland boys were sixth as a team with 125 points. St. Johnsbury and BFA-St. Albans tied atop the D-I leaderboard with 72 points, but the Hilltoppers claimed the tiebreaker to win the state title.
In the Division I girls race, Rutland Helen Culpo finished 22nd in 22:06.32. Freshman Erin Geisler was close behind in 28th in 22:29.35. Evengeline Taylor was the other Rutland runner in the top 50 in 50th.
BFA-St. Albans' Loghan Hughes won the indvidual state title, by 5.91 seconds over Burlington's Rebecca Cunningham.
Burlington won the team title, edging CVU by five points, and Rutland was eighth.
In the Division II boys race, Springfield's Dylan Magoon was the lone Cosmo in the top 50 in 33rd. A pair of Fair Haven runners competed and Caleb Barrows had the better finish in 70th.
U-32 had the top three runners in the race, winning the team title. The individual title went to the Raiders' Carson Beard.
A pair of Fair Haven runners were in the Division II girls race. Ava Shull had the best outing and finished in 30th in 24:39.73. Springfield's Alicia Ostrom was the lone Cosmo in the top 50, taking 35th.
Ava Thurston took home the individual title for Harwood and three top-four finishers for the Highlanders had them win going away.
Mill River's Heintz put on a show in the Division III girls race and finished third with a time of 20:47.15. Teammate Olivia Haley was in the top 50 in 45th.
Otter Valley's Sara Loyzelle was a spot behind Haley in 46th. There were a pair of Poultney runners in the girls race and the best time came from Hennessy McPhail in 75th.
The Thetford Academy team won the D-III title comfortably. The Panthers' Madelyn Durkee was second individually behind state champion Estella Laird.
Otter Valley's Luke Calvin had the best showing of local runners in the Division III boys race, taking 42nd.
The top Mill River runner was Lucas Jensen in 67th. Green Mountain's Miles Garvin was the lone Chieftain was 82nd. A pair of Poultney runners competed with the best time coming from Zachary Davis in 89th.
Craftsbury Academy dominated with four of the top five finishers to win the team title. Craftsbury's Cormac Leahy was individual champion.
