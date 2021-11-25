Two paths are diverging on the cross country course of life and it appears that Rutland High’s Brady Geisler and Mill River’s Annika Heintz might well go in different directions.
Geisler has interest in running in college and Heintz is leaning toward not doing so although she is not ruling it out.
They do have one thing in common: They are repeating as the Rutland Herald Cross Country Runners of the Year.
“I am leaning toward not running in college,” Heintz said. “I might run if the right opportunity came about but I am definitely prioritizing academics.”
Right now, she plans to pursue a major in Political Science and Environmental Studies but is leaving everything open.
“I would not be surprised if that changes,” she said.
Geisler will pursue a major in Architecture and running is on his plate as he eyes next fall.
He is looking at schools like RPI, Carnegie-Mellon, Catholic and Cornell.
His track coach at Rutland High Mike Audette was an outstanding runner at Catholic University in Washington, D.C.
“There is a little connection there,” said Tom Geisler, Brady’s father and the Rutland High cross country coach.
Geisler had an outstanding fall with a fourth place finish in Division I and sixth overall at the State Meet, a sixth place at the Meet of Champions and then a 58th place finish in a field of 263 of the best runners in the region at the New England Meet. He also repeated as the Southern Vermont League champion.
Heintz also had a banner season and it included a Southern Vermont League championship.
She and White River Valley’s Anita Miller had the type of rivalry that adds so much sizzle to high school athletics.
Miller defeated Heintz in the prestigious Woods Trail Run at Thetford but then Heintz gained the upper hand, beating Miller at the SVL Championships, States and the New Englands.
“She is only a sophomore and she played two sports in the fall (soccer) which is crazy,” Heintz said.
This was a year when not only the Vermont State Meet but also the New England Meet were hosted by Thetford. That made this senior season special for Heintz.
“I love Thetford. I can’t imagine a better last race than having the New Englands there,” Heintz said
“I love the course and the atmosphere. They play great music there.”
The New England Meet closed out the season for Heintz but Geisler has one more chapter to write in his high school cross country season.
He will be competing in the Eastbay Cross Country Northeast Regional on the storied course of VanCortlandt Park in the Bronx. Olympians and national champions like Edward Cheserek, Aisling Cuffe, Cathy Schiro and Jen Rhines have raced over that hallowed ground.
“Brady will be in the championship race at VanCortlandt Park.
“It will be more experience for him running in a big race,” coach Geisler said.
The field will be comprised of elite high school runners from Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, D.C.
There is another thread that ties Geisler and Heintz together — their love of the sport.
Heintz got bit by the running bug as early as third grade when she participated in the Girls on the Run program.
“I never did soccer or anything like that. I did gymnastics and dance in elementary school but I loved running,” Heintz said.
Her passion was fueled as a sophomore from the first time she ran a high school race in under 20 minutes at Springfield. She still regards that as a highlight.
Whether Heintz runs in college or not, she envisions running as a lifetime sport.
“I think I will always run road races just for fun. I started running the Crowley 10K in fifth grade,” she said, adding a half marathon and marathon are on her to-do list.
“Brady showed a love for the sport right away,” Tom said. “But as he has gotten better results, his love for the sport has grown and that has been good to see.
“He is pretty driven. I just try to be supportive and stay out of the way.”
Heintz and Geisler have made the biggest splash on the cross country courses for schools in Rutland County.
They have won big races and dominated the weekly SVL meets.
Just one more feather in what has to be a very big hat now: They are repeat winners of the Rutland Herald Runners of the Year accolade.
