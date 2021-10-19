WESTMINSTER — The Southern Vermont League A Division boys championship is staying in Rutland.
The Ravens defended their crown, winning Tuesday’s league championship meet held at Bellows Falls Union High School.
Rutland’s 28 points bested second-place Woodstock, who had 40. Other scoring teams were Burr and Burton with 89 points, Thetford Academy with 93, Brattleboro with 115 and Mount Anthony with 120.
The Ravens are known to fill up the top of a scoresheet when it comes to their local meets. Ranked eighth overall in the state in the cross country coaches power rankings, the team has become the class of southern Vermont boys competition.
Brady Geisler is at the top of that class and he showed it again on Tuesday, repeating as SVL A Division individual champion. Geisler finished well ahead of the pack with a time of 16 minutes, 18 seconds, which was 31 seconds faster than second-place Zed McNaughton, of Woodstock.
“Going into today, I was treating it like any other race and I didn’t want to overthink it,” Geisler said. “It is my last SVL race ever for cross country, so it definitely means a lot to finish like this. My goal was to go hard, but leave enough left to finish.”
“(Brady) enjoys the training and he loves the sport,” said Rutland coach Tom Geisler, who is also Brady’s father. “He loves to work at it. He has a lot of motivation and drive and self-discipline to put the work in.”
A pair of Rutland runners followed McNaughton in, coming in third and fourth. Owen Dube-Johnson finished third in 17:03 and Karver Butler was fourth in 17:20.
Other Raven scoring runners were Sam Kay (7th, 17:47) and Lane Shelton (13th, 18:19). Max McCalla was outside of the scoring group, but finished 21st in 19:30.
The depth the Rutland boys team possesses is such a boon for Coach Geisler.
“They’ve been improving steadily over the season. It’s a fun group, but when it’s time to get to work, it’s no nonsense,” Coach Geisler said.
“One of my challenges this season has been holding them back a little bit and telling them to leave it to some of the races and not over push it in practice. It’s a good problem to have. Lane, our fifth finisher, he had a really solid effort today.”
The top finisher from Fair Haven was Caleb Barrows, who was 30th in 20:13.
Bellows Falls’ Steph Ager took home top honors in the girls race, finishing in 19:21. She beat out Thetford’s Madelyn Durkee, the second-place finisher, by 33 seconds.
Like the boys, the Rutland girls team had multiple runners in the top five. Freshmen Erin Geisler and Evangeline Taylor were third and fourth, respectively. Taylor had an edge on her teammate during the first lap of the race, but Erin Geisler caught her and finished a second ahead for the third-place spot.
Erin Geisler finished in 20:38, while Taylor finished in 20:39.
Sophomore Helen Culpo, last year’s SVL individual champion, finished in seventh with a time of 20:45.
Other scoring runners for the Raven girls were Cheyenne Braley (17th, 22:59) and Sierra McDermott (24th, 23:43).
Thetford brought home the girls league championship with 46 points. Outside of Durkee, the Panthers had a pair of other top-10 finishers in Ava Hayden (8th, 21:11) and Annie Hesser (21:24).
The Rutland girls were six points back with 52 points.
“Those three (Erin Geisler, Evangeline Taylor and Helen Culpo) have been solid all year and they really feed off each other in practice,” Coach Geisler said. “Cheyenne (Braley) has really come along. Sierra (McDermott) has been hurt all year and had a really valiant effort.”
Bellows Falls and BBA tied for third with 75 points.
Behind Ager for BF, Aubrey Maxfield was 12th in 21:59, Ashley Bartlett was 14th in 22:26, Lily Ware was 23rd in 23:39 and Tatiana Artyukhova was 32nd in 24:50.
The top finisher for Fair Haven was Ava Shull, who finished 18th in 23:19.
MAU was fifth with 101 points and Brattleboro was sixth with 142.
Boys Top 10: 1. Brady Geisler, Rutland, 16:18; 2. Zed McNaughton, Woodstock, 16:49; 3. Owen Dube-Johnson, Rutland, 17:03; 4. Karver Butler, Rutland, 17:20; 5. Danny Smith, Woodstock, 17:24; 6. James Underwood, Woodstock, 17:28; 7. Sam Kay, Rutland, 17:47; 8. Benjamin Mattern, Thetford, 17:56; 9. Brady Sloop, Thetford, 17:58; 10. Quinn Giordano, Woodstock, 18:00.
Girls Top 10: 1. Steph Ager, Bellows Falls, 19:21; 2. Madelyn Durkee, Thetford, 19:54; 3. Erin Geisler, Rutland, 20:38; 4. Evangeline Taylor, Rutland, 20:39; 5. Ava Whitney, Brattleboro, 20:40; 6. Liara Foley, Burr and Burton, 20:44; 7. Helen Culpo, Rutland, 20:45; 8. Ava Hayden, Thetford, 21:11; 9. Annie Hesser, Thetford, 21:24; 10. Myra McNaughton, Woodstock, 21:41.
