There was a little more prestige sitting around the Geisler family dinner table Tuesday night.
A pair of Northwood Park course record holders were taking their seat at the table.
In the Rutland cross country team’s opening race of the season, senior Brady Geisler and younger sister freshman Erin Geisler both set a new course record.
Brady’s time of 16 minutes 51.03 seconds bested the previous best mark of 17:47 set by the now-graduated Riley Shepherd.
Erin’s time of 22:28.6 bested teammate Helen Culpo’s previous record.
Brady Geisler was his usual dominant self in the boys race that opened the meet, and talking to him, it’s clear he has a plan to attack the course when he runs.
“The first mile is a lot of downhill and flat, so I just tried to maximize my speed on that,” Brady said. “There’s a steep hill later on in the race that I just tried to boost myself up really light and quick.
“I used the lower field to recover. The last mile is really hard and I just had to lock in mentally.”
There was nobody as locked in as he was during Tuesday’s race.
Rutland teammate Owen Dube-Johnson took second place, finishing in 18:04.24.
Behind third-place James Underwood, of Woodstock, who finished in 18:59.24, was the Ravens’ Sam Kay and Karver Butler.
Kay finished in 19:10.17 and Butler finished in 19:15.13.
Rutland is no stranger to having its runners at the top of the time sheet. It’s a tight-knit group that pushes each other constantly.
“It’s a great start to the season and I’m really glad we have such a tight pack running,” Brady said. “We just want to move that pack further up.”
“We had a nice core group of kids doing a lot of work this summer,” said Ravens coach Tom Geisler. “Hopefully, that will pay off as the season goes on.”
The top-10 was rounded out by Burr and Burton’s Isaac Vernon in 19:23.98, BBA’s Amos Smithwick in 19:28.94, Woodstock’s Zed McNaughton in 19:54.93, the Wasps’ Quinn Giordano in 20:02.48 and Rutland’s Lane Shelton in 20:22.83.
The top Mount Anthony runner was Brady Beaudwin in 13th, the top Fair Haven runner was Caleb Barrows in 18th and the top Otter Valley runner was Luke Calvin in 23rd.
The Rutland boys were the team winners with 22 points, followed by Woodstock with 57, BBA with 58 and MAU with 84.
Erin Geisler’s course record was closer than her older brother’s, but her time of 22:28.6 was still nearly 30 seconds faster than second-place Helen Culpo, who finished in 22:58.3.
“(Erin’s) new and still figuring things out. We didn’t really know what to expect going into today,” said Coach Geisler, who is also the father of Brady and Erin. “She’s excited and the girls will keep improving.”
Rutland’s Evan Taylor wasn’t far behind Culpo, finishing in third with a time of 23:03.6.
The first non-Raven finisher was BBA’s Liara Foley in fourth, who finished in 23:43.9 ahead of fifth-place Myra McNaughton, of Woodstock, who finished in 24:02.
The top-10 was rounded out by the Bulldogs’ Grace Cabasco in 24:39,2, the Wasps’ Logan Knox in 24:50.7, BBA’s Molly Burnham in 24:52.7, MAU’s Ella Saccio in 25:20.8 and Woodstock’s Lila Beckwith in 25:35.3.
Beckwith held off the Patriots’ Eden White by 0.6 seconds for the 10th-place spot.
Fair Haven’s top finisher was Ava Shull in 16th. Kelsey Adams was the top Otter finisher in 19th.
West Rutland’s Shannon Watson also competed.
The team battle was tight and BBA’s 45 points was good for a two-point win over Rutland (47 points). Woodstock finished third with 56 points and MAU had 72 points in fourth.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.