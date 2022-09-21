The Division II field hockey tournament is going to be insane.
It is Division II teams that find themselves claiming spots 3-4-5-6-9 in this week's Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings.
Not only that, Otter Valley and Burr and Burton Academy are formidable Division II teams capable of beating any of the teams ranked this week if they play their best game.
Buckle up. The D-II playoffs are going to be one wild ride.
Here are this week's Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings with last week's ranking in parentheses.
The rankings were constructed prior to Wednesday's game.
1. Bellows Falls 4-0 (1) The Terriers have outscored opponents 26-1.
The D-I Terriers are giving every indication that they have what it takes to make it to an eighth straight state championship game,
2. CVU 3-0 (2) They call CVU Soccer Central and they have the trophy case to back up the moniker. The Redhawks have won 13 state championships in girls soccer and 19 in boys soccer.
Now, the Redhawks field hockey program, which has two state crowns, is getting ready to join the party.
3. Woodstock 4-0 (8) The perfect sponsor for the Woodstock field hockey team would be 7-Up, the Uncola. The Wasps are undefeated, untied and unscored upon.
The game of the year could come on Oct. 13 when the Wasps make the trip down to Bellows Falls.
But two other games that have potential are the Upper Valley rivalry games on Sept. 29 against Windsor and Oct. 5 against Hartford. The Wasps get both rivals on Yvonne Frates Field.
4. Spaulding 4-0 (4) Take cover. The Crimson Tide is coming and they are carrying big sticks. Not sure they are speaking softly, though.
I never thought it would be possible to score nine goals in one quarter of a field hockey game but that is what the Tide did in the first 15 minutes against Milton.
The final was 18-0 with Ruby Harrington and Isabella Bevins scoring five goals each and Eden White and Hannah King notching three apiece.
Wednesday's game at Lyndon could have been telling.
5. Hartford 4-0 (5) The Hurricanes have outscored the opposition 19-3. New Hampshire rival Hanover is always a tough test and the Hurricanes passed it, 2-1.
6. U-32 3-1 (UR) The Raiders opened with a tough 1-0 loss to Hartford and then polished off their next three opponents by a combined score of 23-2.
Caitlyn Fielder knocked in two goals in a 4-1 victory over Stowe.
7. Essex 3-0 (3) The Hornets have stayed unbeaten and have done it with three shutouts.
8. Burlington 1-0-1 (UR) The Seahorses battled defending Division II state champion Mount Abraham to a 1-1 tie.
A huge test for the Seahorses looms on Saturday morning against CVU.
9. Mount Abraham 3-1-1 (7) Division II is loaded but never bet against the Eagles. They are always there at the end, steeled by a tough schedule.
10. Rice 2-2-1 (6) That is a pedestrian looking record until you realize that the two losses were each by a goal to CVU and Burlington. The Green Knights also own a quality win over Mount Abraham.
TOP FIVES
Division I — Bellows Falls 2. CVU 3. Essex 4. Burlington 5. Rice.
Division II — 1. Woodstock 2. Spaulding 3. Hartford 4. U-32 5. Mount Abraham.
Division III — 1. 1. Lyndon 2. Windsor 3. Harwood 4. Montpelier 5. Fair Haven.
NOTES: One of Cathy LaDuke's passions was field hockey. The Rutland High graduate coached the sport for 19 years at Chatham Hall, a women's prep school in Virginia, winning four conference champions. She came back to coach it in 2021 after a hiatus but died on Oct. 24 at the age of 57. ... Spaulding's 18-goal explosion is the kind of thnig that sends people scurrying to the record book. The most goals recorded in a high school game by a team is the 24 by Garden Grove Santiago of California in 1991. The Crimson Tide's 18 goals might be the most ever in New England. Walpole of Massachusetts scored 17 in 1996 and Tilton-Winnisquam Regional also had 17 in 1991.
