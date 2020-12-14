When you are a high school basketball player trying to get ready for the upcoming season but your high school gym is shut down, you can use the circumstances as an excuse to lounge on the couch and eat Doritos.
Or you can be resourceful. Mill River juniors Nate Hoague and Braydon Bixby are two of the many athletes who chose to take advantage of the Rutland Recreation Community Center.
They are aiming to answer the call to varsity basketball practice with new Mill River coach Ben Smith whenever the State Health Department allows practices to begin.
They are preparing for that day by going to the facility on the old College of St. Joseph campus.
“I get here as much as I can with work and school,” Hoague said.
“I get my shot dialed in and then do some layups, working on both hands. Then I shoot some free throws.”
Bixby is a post player so his regimen is a little different when he gets to the old CSJ gymnasium.
“I work on my big-man moves around the rim,” Bixby said. “Then I might go out and try to extend my range. It would be great if I could shoot 3s.”
You try to find a place to fine tune your game where you can during these COVID times.
Bixby attempted to get in some practice time one day recently at Castleton University’s Glenbrook Gym but it was locked.
“It is pretty limited there, not like here,” Bixby said.
Francie Ettori was an outstanding lacrosse and field hockey player at Rutland High School. She is now a member of the women’s club lacrosse team at the University of Vermont.
The UVM club team begins practices in March and Ettori uses the Rutland Recreation Community Center to get herself prepared for those practices.
There is a UVM women’s varsity lacrosse program, but make no mistake, the club lacrosse program at the school is serious business. The club team plays year-round but spring is its primary season.
The UVM club team made it to the national tournament in Austin, Texas in 2018 and placed third.
Dakota Peters was a 100-win wrestler and a 1,000-yard rusher in football at Rutland High School.
He is a member of the football team at Castleton University and was at the Community Center in the weight room as part of his off-season routine.
“It is a great place to work out,” Peters said.
Rutland Recreation Director Kim Peters pointed out that many people do not realize the scope of the facility.
“We are a lot more than a college gym. We have three separate rooms with weights and other machines,” she said of the 2,500-square foot athletic facility.
A storage room was recently emptied out and filled with exercise apparatus, making the third such room.
The gym has six baskets and only four players are allowed at a basket at a time.
“We could have 24 players working on the baskets at one time but we never do. They come and go,” Peters said. “We actually could safely have 50 here in the gym but we only allow 24.
“We had brothers who wanted to play one-on-one but we don’t even allow that although they are from the same family because it is about perception,” she said.
The Center is open from 7:30 a.m. through 8:30 p.m. and all of the activities are closely monitored.
Peters was on the late shift on Monday so she was there until 8:30 p.m., monitoring all activities for social distancing, mask wearing and other COVID protocol.
She figures about 50 athletes a day take advantage of the facility.
Kim Peters is also running something called the December Basketball Challenge where kids have 10 minutes to complete the following: 1. Make five layups on the left and right side, 2. Make 15 foul shots, 3. Make one shot on each hash mark around the key and 4. Make five 3-pointers.
Peters believes the youngest to take the “Challenge” so far is Brayden Sabotka, a first grader at Christ the King School.
Bixby and Hoague can’t wait for the Minutemen’s first basketball practice in Dean W. Houghton Memorial Gymnasium. Right now, they’re home away from home in Rutland is the next best thing.
