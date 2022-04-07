I was out covering my first game of the spring season on Wednesday, Rutland and Spaulding squaring off in girls lacrosse, and I couldn’t help but think about where I would have been the two years previous.
I think about the progress that we’ve seen.
This time two years ago, we were just beginning to feel the weight of the COVID-19 pandemic. The winter sports season had been cut short right at the tail end of girls basketball championships and the spring sports season was on the brink of its eventual cancellation.
Last year, we at least had something. Due to winter championships being pushed back, we had an abbreviated season and we cherished it as much as any in recent memory.
And now we sit here with our first full spring sport season since 2019 (I’m knocking on every piece of wood in sight as I write this).
The last time there was a full spring sports season I didn’t even work for Rutland Herald yet.
With spring games getting underway, here’s a sampling of things in our coverage area I’m excited for as we enter the season.
Getting over the humpWe had a handful of teams in our coverage area that made strong bids at state championships last spring and many return rosters capable of competing at that level again.
Proctor made it all the way to the Division IV softball state championship game, but fell to Danville. The Phantoms have the talent coming back to get back to that game if they put in the work.
Poultney softball had its season come to a close at the hands of Proctor last spring in state semifinal that won’t soon be forgotten.
The Blue Devils will have a new girl in the circle this winter in Kate DeBonis, but she’s an athlete who seems ready for the challenge. The talent around her is experienced, so don’t be shocked if Poultney is returning to that semifinal stage again.
Rutland has been to the last two Division I state semifinals in girls lacrosse. so the Raiders know what it’s like to play big games. Many of the athletes on their team have played in high-pressure situations in other sports as well.
They opened with a great win on Wednesday against Spaulding and would love to build off that. Will this be the year they get over the proverbial hump?
You could ask the same about the RHS boys and girls tennis teams. Both were incredibly elite last year and would love to rise to a state championship level.
New coachesThere are a handful of new coaches at local schools that I’m excited to see the impact of.
In baseball, Poultney coach Brian DeBonis and Mill River coach Neil Whitney inherit young clubs that have lots of potential for growth. The same could be said about Ben Burton with the Rutland boys lacrosse team.
In softball, Springfield coach Tim Considine takes over a Cosmos club that looks ready to contend again.
At Mount St. Joseph, Melissa Valgoi takes over the girls tennis team and Evan Smith takes over the boys tennis program hasn’t existed in years.
All of these coaches are coming into different situations, but they have a chance to make their mark.
I’ll be interested to see what mark that is.
A step forward
High school sports can be a process. It takes time for teams to develop into their final form.
We have plenty of teams in our coverage area that could take a step forward this year.
One team that comes to mind is the Otter Valley boys lacrosse team. The Otters had just one win last year, but return nearly all of their roster from a year before.
With great scoring threats like Evan Thomas and Hayden Bernhardt, they could be a dangerous club.
I wouldn’t count out their classmates on the softball field from also having a big jump. The Otters’ softball team was middle of the pack in Division II last year, but has the pitching to contend with any club in the state. If you have quality pitching, it can take you far.
Another softball team that catches my eye is Green Mountain. The Chieftains mashed the softball last year, so it was more about getting consistency in the circle. Sophomore pitcher Brie Howe-Lynch is another year older and more poised, so don’t be surprised if GM is a tough out in Division III.
Unified returnsUnified basketball makes its return after a multi-year hiatus this spring.
The sport brings smiles to the faces of everyone who enters the gym. In times like these, smiles are a great antidote.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
