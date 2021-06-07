Brogan Giffin, formerly of Mill River Union High School, is off to Boise State to compete on the NCAA Division I level in cross country and track and field.
Giffin said the allure of Boise State was its location. He was interested in a western school and had looked into the University of Oregon and Portland University.
“Boise State just seemed like the best fit,” Giffin said.
He is intending to major in Computer Science but added “that could change in the next year.”
He will report to the Idaho campus on Aug. 18 but has a summer training regimen that he has been given by the Broncos.
“It is double anything I have ever done. My summer is going to be pretty much running 24-7,” Giffin said.
His senior year of high school was spent in Virginia. It was rewarding on the track where he has been turning in some eye-popping times.
“Not many athletes have run nine-minute two miles and I have been in the very low nines,” Giffin said.
This weekend he is off to Alabama where he will be competing against some elite distance runners who run nine-minute miles.
He is hoping that they can push him to run something like 8:55 for the the miles and 4:08 for the mile.
Giffin said his best memories of Mill River are “the environment.”
He said he made some great friends in Virginia but was there a short time compared to his schooling at Mill River.
“It was six years of build up for me at Mill River. They were more like family,” he said.
Due to COVID restrictions, Giffin has not visited the Boise campus, but feels he has a very good sense of it through the virtual tours.
He also met some of his future teammates that way.
“They were all very welcoming. It just seemed like a great fit,” Giffin said.
The Vermont running connection continues to grow at Boise State. Pawlet’s Sara Fry, an NCAA Division III All-American in cross country at Colorado College, is a professor at Boise State and still competes in endurance events at an elite level.
