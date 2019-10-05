THETFORD - Mill River's Brogan Giffin was the overall winner of the prestigious Wood's Trail Run, a cross country race attracting high school runners from throughout Vermont and the rest of New England on Saturday.
Giffin clocked 16:25.21 to to beat Essex's Henry Farrington, who crossed the line in 16:28.21.
The winner of the girls was race was Rylee Shunney of East Greenwich, Rhode Island, in a time of 19:21.78.
The top Vermonter was CVU's Alicia Verroneau in 19.21.83 in second place. Bellows Falls' Abby Broadley was the next Vermonter with a seventh-place time of 19:47.36.
Mill River's Annika Heintz had a strong race with a time of 20:52, good for 26th place.
GIRLS SOCCER
Poultney 0, Granville 0
GRANVILLE, N.Y. - Poultney played Granville to a scoreless tie in nonleague girls soccer Saturday.
The deadlock left Poultney at 1-7-1.
WOMEN'S FIELD HOCKEY
Castleton 4, East Connecticut State 1
WINDHAM, CT -Loretta Blakeney scored a pair of goals to lead Castleton to a 4-1 victory over Eastern Connecticut State in women's field hockey Saturday.
Cydney Jeffrey and Kaitlin Bardellini also scored for the Spartans as they improved to 4-1 in Little East Conference play.
Castleton hosts Plymouth State on Wednesday.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Castleton 3, Rhode Island College 2
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Tatum Shappy scored at the 85:33 mark to give Castleton a 3-2 victory over Rhode Island College Saturday.
Taylor Mann and Callie Miltenberger also scored for the Spartans as they improve to 3-1 in Little East Conference play.
Castleton hosts Middlebury in a non-conference game Tuesday.
MEN'S SOCCER
Rhode Island College 4, Castleton 2
CASTLETON - Ben Stewart scored at the nine-minute mark and Castleton took a 1-0 first half lead, but Thomas Aldana scored three second-half goals for Rhode Island College as they came back and stopped the Spartans 4-2 on Saturday.
Jack Kingdon also scored for the Spartans as they fall to 1-3 in Little East Conference play.
Castleton is at Westfield State on Tuesday.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Springfield 21, Norwich 17
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – The Norwich University football team had a 17-7 lead and held the led for 54 minutes, but gave up a touchdown in the last quarter to fall 21-17 to Springfield College in New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference action on Saturday at Stagg Field.
The Cadets lost for the first time this season to slip to 4-1, and 1-1 in NEWMAC play. Springfield snapped a two-game skid to improve to 2-3, 1-1 NEWMAC.
